Elton John, 76, and David Furnish 'Plan to Have More Children' After Singer's Final Tour: Source
Elton John, 76, and husband David Furnish, 60, recently welcomed a new addition to their family — an adorable labrador puppy named Jacob — but they're not stopping there, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Once Elton completes his final tour, he and David are planning to have more children," confided a source.
While the Rocket Man has experienced a successful career, becoming a parent has been the five-time Grammy winner's most fulfilling role. "Selling out stadiums and writing songs that will live forever is thrilling, but it just can't compare to being a dad to Zachary and Elijah," the insider shared while pointing out that "if Al Pacino can become a dad again at 83, there's no reason Elton can't have more kids at 76."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Elton's rep for comment.
Elton tied the knot with David in 2005. They welcomed their first child, Zachary, now 12, via surrogate on Christmas Day in 2010. His brother, Elijah, joined the family in January 2013.
The couple spoke out about being dads of two.
“I would say we feel more secure in our parenting skills now — it’s far less scary than the first time ’round!" David shared following Elijah's birth. The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer's husband revealed they intended to be open with their sons about how they came into the world.
"We kept a scrapbook for Zachary with all his scans, emails with the surrogate and key moments from the surrogacy, and we are doing the same for Elijah,” David told People.
“We want the boys to understand the spirit and love that was at the heart of the process.”
"All we hope is that Zachary and Elijah are healthy and happy,” he continued. “They will always be able to rely on us for total love and support, and we hope they grow up to live their own lives and be who they want to be, not who we want them to be.”