Elton John, 76, and David Furnish 'Plan to Have More Children' After Singer's Final Tour: Source

“I would say we feel more secure in our parenting skills now — it’s far less scary than the first time ’round!" David shared following Elijah's birth. The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer's husband revealed they intended to be open with their sons about how they came into the world.

"We kept a scrapbook for Zachary with all his scans, emails with the surrogate and key moments from the surrogacy, and we are doing the same for Elijah,” David told People.

“We want the boys to understand the spirit and love that was at the heart of the process.”