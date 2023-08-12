Kevin Spacey's Cash Woes: Embattled Actor 'Not off the Hook Financially' After Beating London Criminal Charges
Kevin Spacey beat criminal charges in London after being found not guilty on all nine counts of sexually assaulting his accusers, but the embattled actor may not be out of the woods financially.
Insiders claim his cash may dry up after shelling out nearly $1.3 million in legal expenses thus far, an explosive new report revealed, considering that Spacey still faces at least two civil lawsuits from the men who claim he groped them between 2001 and 2013.
"The frustrated accusers will be out for blood with the acquittal and are now taking the civil route, where the burden of proof is far lower than in criminal cases," one tipster theorized, explaining that with the additional fees, "his fortune is at risk."
Spacey, nonetheless, was relieved after hearing his verdict, wiping tears away and mouthing a "thank you" after the jury reached their decision.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Spacey's net worth is estimated to be $30 million as of August 2023.
An insider said the former House of Cards star may have a sizable fortune, but "has a potential cash crunch on his hands if even one of the civil cases goes against him — he needs to work," according to the National Enquirer.
Spacey was at the center of controversy amid the #MeToo movement as the actor faced a hit to his reputation and went largely without roles after 2017.
Prior to his London case, a jury sided with the American Beauty star in 2022, determining that he did not sexually abuse fellow actor Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were cast in Broadway plays in 1980s.
They found Spacey was not liable for battery in connection to the allegations.
Spacey recently said that he was hopeful about making a comeback in Hollywood if he was cleared of sexual assault charges in London.
"It's a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled," he shared with ZEITmagazin. "But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."
"The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart," he explained. "That's what happened in the Rapp trial, and that's what will happen in this case."
"Just because I was being benched for a while, I'm not going to stop working," Spacey said. "I don't want to get rusty. I'm ready."