Kevin Spacey's Cash Woes: Embattled Actor 'Not off the Hook Financially' After Beating London Criminal Charges

Kevin Spacey beat criminal charges in London after being found not guilty on all nine counts of sexually assaulting his accusers, but the embattled actor may not be out of the woods financially.

Insiders claim his cash may dry up after shelling out nearly $1.3 million in legal expenses thus far, an explosive new report revealed, considering that Spacey still faces at least two civil lawsuits from the men who claim he groped them between 2001 and 2013.