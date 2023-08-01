Your tip
Kevin Spacey Plotting Career Comeback, Will 'Get Even' With Anyone Who Wronged Him in Hollywood After Being Cleared of Sexual Assault Charges: Report

By:

Aug. 1 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kevin Spacey is reportedly plotting his return to Tinseltown after being cleared of criminal sexual assault charges in England and dodging similar accusations in the U.S., RadarOnline.com has learned, with sources claiming the vengeful House of Cards villain plans to settle scores with Hollywood hotshots who've shunned him since 2017.

Scandal-scarred Spacey, 64, recently broke down in tears in a London court when he was found not guilty of attacking four men between 2001 and 2013.

The two-time Oscar winner had long insisted he was falsely accused of unwanted touching, aggressive groping, and forcing one of the men to engage in nonconsensual oral sex.

Kevin Spacey was cleared of criminal sexual assault charges in a UK court.

Now, tipsters dished that the American Beauty actor is gearing up for a comeback, but he'll refuse to collaborate with any industry folks who condemned him — in a bid to bust their bottom line.

"There were friends who had his back, like Elton John, and he's eternally grateful. But Kevin's got a blacklist of everyone who threw him under the bus, and he will have his revenge," spilled an insider.

Elton John testified on Kevin Spacey's behalf in a London courtroom.

"He won't work with them, but he will topple them in the marketplace. There are ways to wreck a project or even a career. Kevin's not going to get mad — he's going to get even!"

Spacey saw his status sink when a slew of men accused him of sexual misconduct after Rent's Anthony Rapp, 51, claimed the Unusual Suspects star had molested him as a teen in the '80s.

Though Spacey maintained his innocence in every instance, he was shuffled off Netflix's House of Cards in 2017 and edited out of director Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World.

After Spacey released an online video defending himself in 2018, several stars — including Ellen Barkin, Patricia Arquette, Alyssa Milano, and Mena Suvari — described his behavior as "disturbing," "inappropriate," "creepy," and "weird."

MORE ON:
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey was accused of attacking four men between 2001 and 2013.

The fired pariah was later ordered by an arbitrator to pay House of Cards' production company $31 million after executives said cutting Spacey loose for the alleged sexual harassment of several staffers had cost them a fortune.

However, Spacey was cleared by a New York jury in 2022 in the $40 million civil suit brought against him by Rapp.

And three years earlier, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a criminal case against Spacey in which he was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man in 2016.

Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of the accusations earlier this month.

Now, sources say the exonerated actor is considering legal action against the producers of House of Cards, Netflix — and any high-profile people who publicly pegged him as a sex predator.

"Kevin was smiling as he left the London courtroom after his victory, and no doubt he's grinning with glee thinking about everything he's going to do once his revenge tour in Hollywood kicks into action."

