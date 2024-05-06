California Surfer's GoFundMe Pages Raise Nearly Six Figures After He and Two Friends Were Tragically Shot Dead Weeks Before His Wedding
A fundraiser created in honor of the San Diego man who tragically died alongside his two friends on what was supposed to be a fun trip to Baja California, Mexico, has raised nearly $50k since it was launched.
The shocking deaths of Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, and Australian brothers Callum, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30, were a heartbreaking development after the trio disappeared last weekend.
Thieves are believed to have targeted the men during their surfing getaway to steal their truck because they wanted the tires, authorities shared in an update on Sunday.
Carter had plans to marry his fiancée, Natalie Wiertz, this summer and she is now faced with the grim reality of having to say her final goodbye to the love of her life and the man who was set to become her husband.
A five-figure sum has since been raised to support Natalie and her loved ones, with more than 450 donations pouring in toward the overall $250k goal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The GoFundMe organized by Aubrey Byers stated that it was launched for two purposes: "The first is to rally support for Natalie during this unimaginably difficult time and provide essentials such as housing, food, transportation, and more."
"The second is to honor Carter by raising money for scholarships and donations he felt passionate about. No donation is too small, and every contribution is deeply appreciated."
Natalie was set to tie the knot with Carter on August 16. The couple booked a venue in Columbus, Ohio, for their wedding.
News broke last week that authorities found the three men at the bottom of a well 50 feet deep in a desolate section of Santo Tomas, FBI San Diego revealed. Their relatives identified the bodies and a fourth body was also found in the well.
All three men suffered gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office in Ensenada said.
Baja California State Attorney General María Elena Andrade Ramírez revealed what authorities believe transpired.
She believes the killers drove by and saw the foreigners' pickup truck and tents and plotted to steal their tires. But "when (the foreigners) came up and caught them, surely, they resisted."
After murdering the three men, the thieves covered the well with boards. "It was literally almost impossible to find it," Ramírez said.
As each of the families mourn the devastating loss, RadarOnline.com has learned that a second GoFundMe created by Lee Penland, a friend of Hal and Page Rhoad, has raised an additional $52k out of a $100k goal "to support the Rhoad family during this unimaginably difficult time and provide essentials such as housing, food, transportation, and more."
A third GoFundMe was created to help support Martin and Debra Robinson after the deaths of Callum and Jake. "Their presence brought immeasurable joy, love, and kindness to those around them, leaving a mark on our lives," their family shared in a statement.
As of Monday, more than $216k has been raised toward a $250k goal to cover "housing, food, transportation, and more."