Thieves are believed to have targeted the men during their surfing getaway to steal their truck because they wanted the tires, authorities shared in an update on Sunday.

Carter had plans to marry his fiancée, Natalie Wiertz, this summer and she is now faced with the grim reality of having to say her final goodbye to the love of her life and the man who was set to become her husband.

A five-figure sum has since been raised to support Natalie and her loved ones, with more than 450 donations pouring in toward the overall $250k goal, RadarOnline.com has learned.