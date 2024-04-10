Chris Watts' Murder Home Hits Market for $775k After Renovations Following Wife and Kids' Deaths

The 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is more than 6,000 square feet and has access to a pool community with parks, trails, and schools nearby.

Its gourmet kitchen features granite counters, a center island, a gas cooktop, double ovens, and stainless steel appliances, according to the listing, and also boasts picturesque views from its front porch and back deck as well as a loft area, three-car garage, and upstairs laundry room with closet and folding table.

The listing in Frederick has more than 3k views and 100 saves as of Wednesday.