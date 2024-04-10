Chris Watts' Murder Home Hits Market for $775k After Renovations Following Wife and Kids' Deaths
The Colorado home where convicted killer Chris Watts strangled his pregnant wife before murdering their two daughters has hit the market again for $775k.
This time around, RadarOnline.com has learned there is a substantial increase in the price perhaps due to renovations including a new roof done in 2023 and fresh exterior paint.
The 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is more than 6,000 square feet and has access to a pool community with parks, trails, and schools nearby.
Its gourmet kitchen features granite counters, a center island, a gas cooktop, double ovens, and stainless steel appliances, according to the listing, and also boasts picturesque views from its front porch and back deck as well as a loft area, three-car garage, and upstairs laundry room with closet and folding table.
The listing in Frederick has more than 3k views and 100 saves as of Wednesday.
The house was built in 2013 and the Watts were the first to live there. They paid roughly $400k.
In the aftermath of the murders, the home got taken over by the bank and was purchased in 2022 for $600k before that owner listed the property, as we now know.
"It's a great neighborhood of nicely built homes. It's family-friendly. It's a great location. You can get to Denver quickly from there, you can get to Boulder," real estate agent Tanja Nelson said back in 2022.
Watts strangled his expectant wife inside the couple's former home on August 13, 2018. He later went to dispose of her body in his truck with his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and smothered them both with a blanket.
Watts ultimately pleaded guilty to nine counts, including five counts of murder in the first degree, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, and one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy, in a deal that spared him the death penalty.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"Sandy [Shanann's mother, Sandra Rzucek] said it very, very poignantly to me. She said, 'he made the choice to take those lives. I do not want to be in a position of making the choice to take his,'" Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said at the time.
"And so that's about as firmly as she could have said it to me, and that was very compelling to all of us as we were talking about how to proceed on this case."