Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Chris Watts

Chris Watts' Murder Home Hits Market for $775k After Renovations Following Wife and Kids' Deaths

chris watts house for sale pp
Source: mega

The listing in Frederick has more than 3k views and 100 saves as of Wednesday.

By:

Apr. 10 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Colorado home where convicted killer Chris Watts strangled his pregnant wife before murdering their two daughters has hit the market again for $775k.

This time around, RadarOnline.com has learned there is a substantial increase in the price perhaps due to renovations including a new roof done in 2023 and fresh exterior paint.

Article continues below advertisement
chris watts hosur sale zillow
Source: zillow

The Colorado home where Watts strangled his pregnant wife before murdering their two daughters has hit the market again.

The 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is more than 6,000 square feet and has access to a pool community with parks, trails, and schools nearby.

Its gourmet kitchen features granite counters, a center island, a gas cooktop, double ovens, and stainless steel appliances, according to the listing, and also boasts picturesque views from its front porch and back deck as well as a loft area, three-car garage, and upstairs laundry room with closet and folding table.

The listing in Frederick has more than 3k views and 100 saves as of Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement
chris watts strip searched
Source: mega

Watts remains behind bars after accepting a plea deal.

Article continues below advertisement

The house was built in 2013 and the Watts were the first to live there. They paid roughly $400k.

In the aftermath of the murders, the home got taken over by the bank and was purchased in 2022 for $600k before that owner listed the property, as we now know.

​​"It's a great neighborhood of nicely built homes. It's family-friendly. It's a great location. You can get to Denver quickly from there, you can get to Boulder," real estate agent Tanja Nelson said back in 2022.

MORE ON:
Chris Watts
Article continues below advertisement
chrispwatts strip searched
Source: mega

The house was built in 2013 and the Watts were the first to live there.

Article continues below advertisement

Watts strangled his expectant wife inside the couple's former home on August 13, 2018. He later went to dispose of her body in his truck with his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and smothered them both with a blanket.

Watts ultimately pleaded guilty to nine counts, including five counts of murder in the first degree, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, and one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy, in a deal that spared him the death penalty.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Article continues below advertisement
chriswatts mug
Source: mega

The convicted killer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sandy [Shanann's mother, Sandra Rzucek] said it very, very poignantly to me. She said, 'he made the choice to take those lives. I do not want to be in a position of making the choice to take his,'" Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"And so that's about as firmly as she could have said it to me, and that was very compelling to all of us as we were talking about how to proceed on this case."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.