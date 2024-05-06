Home > Exclusives > Channing Tatum Exclusive Channing Tatum Accuses Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan of Tarnishing ‘Magic Mike’ Empire With ‘Baseless’ Accusations in Divorce War Source: MEGA Channing fired back at Jenna's claims in court. By: Ryan Naumann May 6 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Channing Tatum slammed his ex-wife Jenna Dewan after she accused him and his business partners of creating a complex web of LLCs to hide the profits from the Magic Mike franchise from her. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor scoffed at Dewan's bombshell claims as she fought for a 50% cut of Tatum's share in all Magic Mike projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna is demanding 50% of Channing's cut of Magic Mike profits.

Tatum starred in the 2012 film while married to Dewan. The successful movie about male strippers churned out two sequels, a live show in Las Vegas, a reality show, and various other businesses. Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum in 2018 after nearly a decade together. The couple quickly reached a custody settlement over their daughter Everly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The exes have been unable to hash out a settlement over the division of their community property including the Magic Mike profits. Recently, Dewan asked that the court have two separate trials. The first would be over the Magic Mike and the second would be over the remaining issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Channing with his current partner Zoe Kravitz.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent filing, Dewan’s lawyer wrote, “Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets.”

Article continues below advertisement

The lawyer added, “Jenna contends that, in breach of his fiduciary duty to the community, Channing (a) engaged in a variety of self-dealing transactions designed to disguise Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative asset income as performance and consulting fees;(b) colluded with third parties to conceal Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets and (c) conveyed a significant portion of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets to third parties both during the marriage and after the date of separation without first obtaining Jenna’s spousal consent.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

Article continues below advertisement

Dewan accused Channing of transferring community property — Magic Mike profits — into a trust without her knowledge "to shelter Magic Mike intellectual property income from her." Her lawyer added, “Channing exclusively collected one-hundred percent of the post-separation profits from the Magic Mike intellectual property and the Magic Mike projects while Jenna has been systematically excluded from business activities associated with her fifty percent stake in this intellectual property.”

Article continues below advertisement

In opposition, Tatum argued that the witnesses involved should not be forced to testify at two trials. He said, “[Tatum’s] belated request – brought long after the Court already continued the trial date and on the eve of a conference at which the Court was to set a new trial date after– is an obvious delay tactic designed to further draw out final resolution of a case that has been pending for more than five years already.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tatum accused Dewan of having dragged her feet on being deposed. He claimed she refused several but Dewan rejected them all. Regarding Dewan’s claims he hid Magic Mike profits from her, his lawyer said, “Petitioner contends, falsely, that she was misled about third-parties’ interests in various Magic Mike endeavors.”

Tatum said he has provided Dewan with access to all of their financial records even since their split. He said he has worked diligenty to maintain and increase the value of the Magic Mike assets since the divorce, “while [Dewan] has done nothing to enhance it — in fact, by making her preposterous breach of fiduciary duty claims, she has attempted to tarnish it.” Tatum wrote in a declaration, “[Dewan’s] allegations in her [motion] are false, unfounded and unsubstantiated by information and documents already in her possession, as further detailed below. I believe Petitioner is making these allegations as a delay tactic and to seek a windfall from me, ignoring my post separation efforts to enhance the Magic Mike intellectual property and related businesses.” A judge has yet to rule on the dispute.