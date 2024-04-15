Divorce Showdown: Judge Rules Channing Tatum's Pregnant Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Has to Sit For Deposition
Channing Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan will take turns grilling the other under oath as part of their bitter court war — only days after the actor claimed she had failed to provide him with available dates for a deposition.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court as part of their divorce that was filed in 2019.
Tatum appeared for the hearing via Zoom with his lawyers in court. The actress did not appear but her lawyers were present.
The judge ruled that both parties have until July 26 to complete their depositions and the depositions of others. Dewan announced she was pregnant with her third child, her second with her fiancé Steve Kazee, and is expected to give birth in mid-June.
As we first reported, Dewan and Tatum have yet to finalize their divorce due to a disagreement over the split of profits from the Magic Mike empire — which includes a film franchise, live shows, and a reality show.
The empire was launched while the two were married. Dewan said the project was launched with community funds and joint effort. She believes she's entitled to 50% of Tatum's interest in the Magic Mike world.
- 24 Celebrities With Dyslexia: Anderson Cooper, Gwen Stefani, Keanu Reeves and More
- Channing Tatum Accuses Ex Jenna Dewan of Dragging Out Divorce With ‘Baseless Claims,’ Seeking ‘Windfall’ From Him
- Channing Tatum Tells Judge Ex Jenna Dewan Should Be Cut Off From Spousal Support as Exes Prepare to Face Off in Court
Dewan said she needs several months to depose Tatum and his business partners. She told the court she believes Tatum and his team have created a web of LLCs to hide Magic Mike income and business transactions from her.
Dewan’s lawyer wrote, “Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets.”
Tatum denied the claims he hid money or information from Dewan. He claimed her recent motion was an attempt to drag out the case and seek a "windfall" from him.
The actor did not deny that Dewan is entitled to a cut of the Magic Mike world. However, he said he had created several projects under the Magic Mike umbrella post-split — and he believes that income should be his separate property. Dewan disagrees.
In addition, he asked that the court terminate Dewan's right to spousal support.
At the recent hearing, the judge set the trial for December 6 — allowing Dewan months to complete her discovery in the case.