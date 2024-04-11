Home > Exclusives > Jenna Dewan Exclusive Channing Tatum Grills Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Steve Kazee in Divorce War, Accuses Actress of Dragging Her Feet on Being Deposed Source: MEGA Jenna's husband was dragged into the mess. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 10 2024, Published 10:57 p.m. ET

Channing Tatum revealed his legal team questioned his ex-wife Jenna Dewan’s fiancé Steve Kazee under oath — as part of his never-ending divorce war. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kazee was deposed by Tatum’s counsel on March 15, 2024.

Source: MEGA Channing and his fiancée Zoe Kravitz.

Dewan and Kazee started, “cohabitating shortly after the parties’ separated six years ago and became pregnant with their first child the following year. [Dewan] and Mr. Kazee have been engaged since February 2020 and share a three-year-old son together. [Dewan] is currently pregnant with her and Mr. Kazee’s second child.” The actor said he had asked Dewan to send over available dates for her deposition since November 2023.

His lawyer said, “After numerous back and forth, [Dewan’s] deposition was finally scheduled for February 29, 2024. However, two days prior to the deposition” Tatum’s lawyer said they learned Dewan “was not able to attend her deposition on that date.” “[Dewan’s] counsel assured [Tatum’s] counsel that they would send alternate dates within the next day or so and that [Dewan’s] deposition would take place prior to [Tatum’s] deposition (which was important to [Tatum] only to ensure that [Dewan’s] deposition actually took place). However, as of the date of this brief, [Dewan’s] deposition has not been rescheduled.”

Source: MEGA Jenna says she is owed a cut of the 'Magic Mike' empire due to her contributions.

Tatum said he proposed new dates for both parties’ depositions but has yet to hear back. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tatum and Dewan have yet to finalize their divorce due to a disagreement on how to split the Magic Mike profits. Dewan said she deserved 50% of the cut due to her contributions to the empire — which includes the film franchise, live shows, and a reality show. Tatum said he has made numerous settlement offers but Dewan rejected each one. He asked the court to schedule a trial date despite Dewan saying she needs months to prepare.

As we first reported, Dewan said she needs to depose several of Tatum’s business associates. She accused him of creating LLCs and businesses to hide Magic Mike profits from her. Dewan’s lawyer wrote, “Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets.”

Regarding the Magic Mike franchise, Tatum doesn’t deny that Dewan may be entitled to a cut of the profits. However, he argued that he invested a substantial amount of time post-split on the empire — and said the profits from that work should be his separate property.

Source: MEGA The couple agreed to joint custody in 2021 but have yet to hash out a full settlement.

His motion read, “[Tatum] has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which [Tatum] contends give rise to his separate property interest therein. The Court will need to allocate the community interest and [Tatum’s] separate property interest in the intellectual property and related entities in consideration of [Tatum’s] post-separation efforts.”

Source: MEGA Jenna and her current fiancé.

Tatum denied Dewan’s claims he kept her in the dark about money. “[Tatum] has never denied [Dewan] of her share of the community assets or income. [Dewan] has been involved in all aspects of community investments, opportunities, and transactions. All transactions were made at arm’s length; Petitioner was represented by counsel, signed gift tax returns, and actively participated in transactions for the benefit of the community and the parties’ daughter. The evidence will show [Tatum] has never taken actions to detriment the community or [Dewan],” his lawyer wrote. The judge has yet to set a trial date.