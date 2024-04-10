Jenna Dewan Accuses Ex Channing Tatum of Creating ‘Complex Web of LLCs’ to Hide 'Magic Mike' Profits in Bitter Divorce War

Jenna Dewan accused her ex-husband Channing Tatum of being the reason their divorce has dragged on for years — claiming he refuses to give her a fair cut of the Magic Mike profits. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dewan said she attempted to settle the matter with Tatum for over three years.

Her lawyer said, “While this case has been pending for some time, it is Jenna’s contention that the cause of the delay is Respondent CHANNING MATTHEW TATUM’s (“Channing”) refusal to accept an equal division of the Magic Mike intellectual property. Once trial on that issue has concluded the remaining issues will be relatively straightforward in comparison.” The attorney added, “By way of background, the parties have spent the better part of three years attempting to resolve the issues with the assistance of a retired judicial officer. In fact, they have attended multiple settlement conferences as well has engaged in settlement discussions.”

Dewan said that she planned to depose her ex-husband and his business partners — including Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh. The actress said Magic Mike was “developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds. Magic Mike was shot in 2011 and became a break-out hit in 2012. In 2015, Channing participated in a sequel to Magic Mike entitled “Magic Mike XXL.” In 2023, the motion picture “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” was released.

Dewan and Tatum split in 2018 after nearly a decade together. They share one daughter named Everly. In 2019, they reached an agreement to share joint custody. However, they have struggled to resolve the remaining issues, specifically the division of the Magic Mike empire. In her new motion, Dewan’s lawyer wrote, “Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets.”

Further, the lawyer added, “Jenna contends that, in breach of his fiduciary duty to the community, Channing (a) engaged in a variety of self-dealing transactions designed to disguise Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative asset income as performance and consulting fees;(b) colluded with third parties to conceal Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets and (c) conveyed a significant portion of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets to third parties both during the marriage and after the date of separation without first obtaining Jenna’s spousal consent.”

Dewan said she plans to present evidence in court that Tatum violated the court order. She claimed her ex transferred community property – the Magic Mike profits — into a trust without her knowledge to “shelter Magic Mike intellectual property income from her.” The actress motion read, “Channing exclusively collected one-hundred percent of the post-separation profits from the Magic Mike intellectual property and the Magic Mike projects while Jenna has been systematically excluded from business activities associated with her fifty percent stake in this intellectual property.” Dewan demanded 50% of his cut in the Magic Mike enterprise. Tatum has yet to respond.