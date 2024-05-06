It's Over: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Break Up, End Three-Year Engagement

Bethenny Frankel's three-year engagement with Paul Bernon is over, with sources telling RadarOnline.com that the pair broke up several weeks ago. Insiders spilled to this outlet last month that they ended their six-year relationship; however, we did not publish the story because we could not confirm with the former Real Housewives of New York star's rep. Us Weekly published the breakup story on Monday, with a mutual friend of Frankel and Bernon's saying, "It just wasn’t going to work.”

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram Paul popped the question in 2021.

"They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy,” the source told the outlet, claiming they ended their romance about two months ago. Frankel sparked possible breakup rumors by slipping her diamond engagement ring on and off in recent social media posts. The insider claimed the billionaire Skinnygirl mogul “still has the ring." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Frankel's' rep for comment.

The reality star-turned-business babe, 53, began dating Paul in October 2018 after the two met on a dating app. She recalled seeing him for the first time, telling PEOPLE in April 2021, "I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark.”

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram Bethenny allegedly kept the ring.

Sources claimed the couple moved in together after one year and were house-hunting away from the hustle and bustle of NYC. "They live together in the Back Bay area [in Boston] now,” a pal shared with Us Weekly in September 2019. “She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area."

Frankel and Paul briefly split in October 2020 but reunited in January 2021. Two months later, he popped the question during a trip to the Florida Keys. "He walked me to a beautiful private table on the beach, as private and romantic as a fantasy date on The Bachelor,” Frankel said about the proposal. “The intimate details of the story are private but it was a beautiful proposal, in a beautiful setting, with a beautiful ring, to a beautiful man.”

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram She talked wedding plans in July 2023.

Revealing they kept their engagement tight to their chest. "It was nice to have our secret be our own for months," she wrote of their love story last year. "It just didn't feel appropriate to us to make an announcement."

Source: MEGA Paul would have been her third spouse.

In July 2023, Frankel confirmed they were still together but disclosed that she hadn't finalized wedding plans. "I don’t want to build a wedding,” she said. “I love my life. I love my fiancé. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love. I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not [do] what we want. I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do.”

