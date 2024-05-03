'Nothing Left to Hide': Kevin Spacey Addresses Documentary's New Allegations of Sexual Assault, Denies Any Wrongdoing
Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has denied the fresh allegations of sexual assault and harassment that are set to be revealed in an upcoming documentary, RadarOnline.com has learned. Channel 4's Spacey Unmasked, will be released in the U.K. next week.
"I've got nothing left to hide," Spacey told former U.K. broadcaster Don Wootton in a new interview, Kevin Spacey: Right to Reply, which premiered on X.
Spacey reshared the video on his X account and captioned the post, "I will no longer be speechless. Thank you in advance to all of those who take the time to view this interview."
In the interview, Spacey explained he refused to stay silent about the latest accusations featured in the Channel 4 documentary after avoiding charges in criminal and civil cases in the U.K. and U.S.
"I can’t go through this again, allowing myself to be basically attacked without defending myself as well," the House of Cards star said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Spacey accepted "full responsibility" for acting flirty or hooking up with other actors in the past, but denied any illegal behavior — and said he wouldn't "apologize" to those who have "exaggerated stories" about him.
"I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me," the actor told Wootton.
Spacey continued to slam the Channel 4 documentary and said the outlet gave him only a week to respond to the allegations, which reminded him of the timeline that BuzzFeed News gave him regarding a 2017 story alleging sexual misconduct.
The actor noted it took him a year to discover evidence that cleared his name of the allegations actor Anthony Rapp made against him, which led to his Hollywood demise. A New York jury ultimately found Spacey not liable of molesting Rapp in 2022.
Spacey said that being forced to rapidly respond to BuzzFeed News about the Rapp story prevented him from giving a firm denial of the accusations.
"The point is what was alleged to have happened, something 30 years earlier, I had no time to investigate any of it. So I didn’t deny that. But what I did say was I don’t remember, which at that point was true because it didn’t happen," the Oscar winner explained.
Moreover, Spacey claimed the limited timeline also forced him to publicly announce he was gay.
"It was terribly timed and thought out," the actor noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While Spacey denied the allegations of sexual assault and harassment, he said he was ready to come forward and accept "responsibility for the mistakes" he made.
"I wanted to ensure that by the time I did speak out, now publicly, I could be confident that I’ve taken responsibility for the mistakes I’ve made. … That said, nobody in Hollywood has ever presented a path back for me," Spacey told Wootton. "There’s no coursework material I’ve been given to check, nothing. It seems that some are content with just canceling me forever. It’s a life sentence."