Campaign Setback: RFK Jr. Consultant Charged With Assault, Accused of 'Choking and Punching' Woman in NYC
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign suffered another setback this week after it was revealed that a consultant for the third-party candidate’s team was arrested and charged with assault in New York City, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come as Kennedy’s independent campaign continues to pose a small threat to both President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump, it was revealed that Trent Pool was arrested and charged with assault in Manhattan over the weekend.
According to Mediaite, Pool serves as a paid consultant on Kennedy’s independent campaign and oversees the candidate’s ongoing efforts to be listed on the ballots in all 50 states for the general election in November.
Pool was reportedly arrested shortly after 5 AM on Saturday, April 27, in downtown Manhattan following a “verbal dispute” with a 25-year-old woman at the Soho Grand Hotel.
A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the unidentified female accused the Kennedy campaign consultant of “wrap[ing] his hand around her neck making it hard for her to breath and then str[iking] her in the face with a closed fist, causing pain.”
Pool was reportedly arrested without incident shortly after the alleged altercation occurred.
Mediaite also reported that Pool’s arrest in Manhattan on Saturday, April 27 was not the first time the Kennedy campaign consultant was arrested and charged with assault.
According to the Seattle Police Department, Pool was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault in the Washington city in February following another alleged incident.
It is unclear if Kennedy will stop working with Pool and Pool’s consulting firm in the wake of the campaign consultant’s arrest.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Pool’s arrest on assault charges in NYC over the weekend came just days after Kennedy’s independent presidential campaign suffered another setback.
Six of Kennedy’s siblings endorsed President Biden over their own brother last week. They also called on Kennedy to drop out of this year’s White House race.
"We cannot do anything that in any way, strips even one vote from President Biden," Kennedy’s brother, former House Rep. Joe Kennedy II, told reporters at a Biden rally in Philadelphia last month.
"You put the name Kennedy on the ballot and Democrats are going to feel torn,” Kennedy’s brother continued. “We are trying to make them understand that this is an issue that they do not have to feel torn about.”
Kennedy downplayed his family’s endorsement of President Biden and used the situation to push his independent campaign further.
"I hear some of my family will be endorsing President Biden today. I am pleased they are politically active — it’s a family tradition,” Kennedy responded. “We are divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other.”
"I hold this as a possibility for America too," the third-party candidate continued. "Can we disagree without hating our opponents? Can we restore civility and respect to public discourse? I think we can."