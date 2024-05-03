Campaign Setback: RFK Jr. Consultant Charged With Assault, Accused of 'Choking and Punching' Woman in NYC

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign suffered another setback this week after it was revealed that a consultant for the third-party candidate’s team was arrested and charged with assault in New York City, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a startling development to come as Kennedy’s independent campaign continues to pose a small threat to both President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump, it was revealed that Trent Pool was arrested and charged with assault in Manhattan over the weekend.