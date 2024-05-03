Ousted 'GMA' Anchor Amy Robach Begs for Her Job Back After Cheating Scandal: Report
Former Good Morning America host Amy Robach reportedly wants her old job back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Robach, 51, was given the boot from the daily news show last January after her affair with colleague T.J. Holmes was exposed — and rocked the network in the process.
According to a sensational report, insiders revealed, "Amy is lobbying hard for her return" after seeing an opportunity with the recent exit of medical correspondent and co-anchor Jennifer Ashton.
"She believes her familiar presence could help stabilize the show," the tipster told the National Enquirer.
While the tipster claimed Robach was attempting to make a case for her return, an ABC insider scoffed at the idea.
"For Amy to reclaim her spot, ABC would essentially need to acknowledge they made a mistake letting her go," they stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- T.J. Holmes Accused of Taking Woman's Phone on First-Class Flight, Amy Robach 'Heated' Over the Situation
- T.J. Holmes' 'Jealousy' and 'Clinginess' Could Be the End of Romance With Amy Robach: Report
- Still Going Strong: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Pack on PDA After Divorces
The insider noted, "That's not a move they typically make. Her return isn't something she shouldn't count on!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Robach and ABC reps for comment.
Since Robach and Holmes were fired from GMA, the embattled couple have struggled to get their careers up and running independent of the ABC program.
From rumors of the pair shopping a juicy reality show to a prospective network to launching a podcast that saw disastrous ratings just a month after hitting the air, Robach and Holmes' careers have taken a massive hit.
Their messy ousting has allegedly spilled over into the couple's relationship. As this outlet reported, insiders revealed Holmes' alleged "jealousy" and "clinginess" caused problems for the forbidden lovebirds as of late.
"Everything they've been through in the past year and a half has turned T.J. into a clingy lover," an insider dished. "He can't even stand being left alone for five minutes before he'll start looking for Amy."
To make matters worse, Holmes was allegedly getting paranoid as Robach appeared to attempt to revive her career without her beau. The source said Holmes was "freaking out" over Robach planning meetings away from the home, which reportedly made her want to separate herself from Holmes even further.
"His jealousy and clinginess has pushed them to the brink," the source noted. "If they don't get substantial jobs to occupy their time and thoughts soon, it could soon be over!"