Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Fuming' That Exes' Romance 'Stomped All Over' Their Podcast Debut
Former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are "fuming" their exes' budding romance was the talk of the town during their podcast debut, according to insiders.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Robach is claimed to be "livid" and thinks her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, is "trying to steal her thunder."
Shue and Holmes' ex Marilee Fiebig reportedly started dating six months ago.
As we previously reported, Robach and Shue finalized their divorce in May while Fieberg and Holmes' settled theirs in October.
Robach is apparently convinced that Shue helped time up the big reveal to overshadow her joint venture with Holmes, with a tipster telling Page Six, "T.J. and Amy will have to address the story [about their exes] because they will still want to keep themselves in the news."
"They must be so angry! [The news] stomped all over their big podcast debut," added the insider.
Other sources debunked rumors that Shue leaked the story about his connection with Fieberg to the press, firmly stating, "He's a private person. That's not who he is."
The outlet reported that people in Robach's inner circle are turned off by the podcast and her "narcissistic behavior."
"The self-importance and the fascination with themselves and thinking everyone is [rooting for them] … it's just tone deaf," a source said.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com over the summer that Robach and Holmes are determined to "have it all" with their romance and career comeback after being ousted from their jobs. "They want to prove the haters wrong," said the source.
We learned the two had meetings with a slew of networks, including CBS Media Ventures, CNN, FOX Entertainment, and others with hopes of relaunching their brand.
On the first episode of their podcast, Robach and Holmes said they weathered a "year of hell" after their relationship was exposed. "There were days when I wanted to die," Robach admitted. "That was something I never experienced before in my life."
Following their PDA pics and public backlash, Robach also recalled doing a welfare check on Holmes at a time he confessed to indulging in drinking and weed edibles.
"[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other," Holmes said. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn't the case."