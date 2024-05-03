Your tip
Jennifer Aniston Feels 'Compelled' to Give Britney Spears 'Guidance' After Concerning Social Media Posts: Report

jennifer aniston reached out britney sears pp
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston wants to help Britney Spears after concerning social media post.

By:

May 3 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Actress Jennifer Aniston is reportedly hatching a plan to help troubled Britney Spears from suffering a total meltdown, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, sources claim Aniston, 55, sees a "link" between Spears, 42, and her late co-star, Matthew Perry.

jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Aniston asked her agent to 'arrange a meeting' with Spears.

"Jen is hoping she can take Britney under her wing, like she's done for other young stars, including Selena Gomez, and give her some guidance — so she's asked her agent to arrange a meeting," an insider revealed to the National Enquirer.

Sources claim the 42-year-old Gimme More singer got Aniston's attention after yet another bizarre social media post — which the Friends star reportedly saw as a cry for help.

justin timberlake infuriates britney spears fans takes aim at pop star new york birthday show no apology janet jackson
Source: INSTAGRAM/@BRITNEYSPEARS

Aniston was reportedly concerned by a social media post from Spears.

Spears posted a "cool" photo of Aniston from her 2002 movie The Good Girl and wrote, "You know when you grow up and realize setups aren't just in movies??? They can be in real life too and when they are in real life they can be illegal!!!"

"I know blah blah blah what does this have to do with anything??? Well it's just all that love!!! You feel it??? Right back at ya!!! I love y'all so so much!!!"

jennifer aniston sandra bullock spotted plastic surgery office
Source: MEGA

Sources said Aniston wants to give the pop star some 'guidance.'

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston
An insider said the 55-year-old sitcom star took the post "as a sign that the door might be open for to help," and noted, "She's very worried about Britney."

According to the tipster, Aniston sees a link between Britney and Perry, her tragic Friends co-star who struggled with addiction for decades before he was found dead in his hot tub last October.

Perry's autopsy blamed his death on the anesthetic ketamine. Sources revealed that "after what she just went through with Matthew, Jen feels compelled to try and do something for Britney."

"She wants Britney to know she isn't alone," the tipster added.

matthew perry death longtime business manager appointed lisa ferguson estate million trust death
Source: MEGA

Aniston isn't the only one worried about Spears' well-being.

As OK Magazine.com reported, a source claimed the pop star is in "serious danger" as she struggles to fight her demons without a solid support system around her. Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship on November 21 amid strained relationships with her family.

While Spears is no longer living under the conservatorship, her finances and mental health have reportedly plummeted.

The insider claimed Spears is "completely dysfunctional" and experiences "shocking" mood swings.

After her 2023 split from ex-husband Sam Asghari, Spears has seemingly been left completely alone and is said to be "dangerously unstable."

