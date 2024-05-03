Jennifer Aniston Feels 'Compelled' to Give Britney Spears 'Guidance' After Concerning Social Media Posts: Report
Actress Jennifer Aniston is reportedly hatching a plan to help troubled Britney Spears from suffering a total meltdown, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, sources claim Aniston, 55, sees a "link" between Spears, 42, and her late co-star, Matthew Perry.
"Jen is hoping she can take Britney under her wing, like she's done for other young stars, including Selena Gomez, and give her some guidance — so she's asked her agent to arrange a meeting," an insider revealed to the National Enquirer.
Sources claim the 42-year-old Gimme More singer got Aniston's attention after yet another bizarre social media post — which the Friends star reportedly saw as a cry for help.
Spears posted a "cool" photo of Aniston from her 2002 movie The Good Girl and wrote, "You know when you grow up and realize setups aren't just in movies??? They can be in real life too and when they are in real life they can be illegal!!!"
"I know blah blah blah what does this have to do with anything??? Well it's just all that love!!! You feel it??? Right back at ya!!! I love y'all so so much!!!"
An insider said the 55-year-old sitcom star took the post "as a sign that the door might be open for to help," and noted, "She's very worried about Britney."
According to the tipster, Aniston sees a link between Britney and Perry, her tragic Friends co-star who struggled with addiction for decades before he was found dead in his hot tub last October.
Perry's autopsy blamed his death on the anesthetic ketamine. Sources revealed that "after what she just went through with Matthew, Jen feels compelled to try and do something for Britney."
"She wants Britney to know she isn't alone," the tipster added.
Aniston isn't the only one worried about Spears' well-being.
As OK Magazine.com reported, a source claimed the pop star is in "serious danger" as she struggles to fight her demons without a solid support system around her. Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship on November 21 amid strained relationships with her family.
While Spears is no longer living under the conservatorship, her finances and mental health have reportedly plummeted.
The insider claimed Spears is "completely dysfunctional" and experiences "shocking" mood swings.
After her 2023 split from ex-husband Sam Asghari, Spears has seemingly been left completely alone and is said to be "dangerously unstable."