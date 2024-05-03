Social Media Blackout: 10 Celebrities Who Took a Break From Social Media in 2023
Ed Sheeran
On January 31, Ed Sheeran put an end to his social media detox after years of taking a break. The Shape of You singer's accounts were unavailable until he came back this year.
In a video, he admitted to being inactive and that his account became home to boring posts. He then pledged to fans that he was officially back online after taking a hiatus following the completion of his new music video in November.
"Umm, the reason I'm making this video is, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life, so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't feeling like that," he continued.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox dealt with breakup rumors by deactivating her Instagram page after deleting all photos of Machine Gun Kelly from her account. She also unfollowed the rapper afterward.
Selena Gomez
After previously deactivating her social media accounts several times, Selena Gomez announced she would leave her pages again after responding to the claims that she was feuding with Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber.
"I'm good. I love who I am, I don't care. I'm big, I'm not, I don't care," she said in a video on TikTok. "I love who I am. I'm gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly.
Billie Eilish
In March, Billie Eilish spoke to Conan O'Brien on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast and explained that she removed her social media accounts from her phone because the internet makes someone "gullible."
"Anything I read on the internet I believe. And I know for a fact that's stupid and I shouldn't do that because I have proof that it's not all true," she shared. "Almost none of it's true. It's, like, little things, small white lies, that go over everybody's head, but everyone believes."
Kanye West
Kanye West revealed on April 18 that he would be leaving Instagram by sharing a screenshot of the social media's deactivation page. Shortly after sharing the post, his account was ultimately deactivated.
He did not reveal the reason why he decided to take a hiatus, but he went through ups and downs on the social media platform because of his own wrongdoings for violating its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.
Chlöe Bailey
Chlöe Bailey deleted her social media apps from her phone following the backlash she received.
Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show, the In Piece singer talked about her decision and the criticisms she received after her NSFW scene on Amazon Prime's Swarm premiered.
According to Bailey, her mind became clearer after leaving social media.
"The negative things people were saying about me were affecting me, and I noticed if I'd go out on stage or 'if I do this people are gonna say this," she said. "…and I realized that I was changing myself for other people and their opinions and what they were accusing me of originally, which was not being myself and being forced, that's what I was tuning into because I was so occupied with what people thought about me, but the second I deleted the apps off my phone."
Chris Evans
Chris Evans wants to keep things private after his wedding to his dream girl, Alba Baptista.
The Captain America star deactivated his X and Instagram accounts on June 29, leaving a message to his fans to explain that he would be taking a little break from his social media pages.
He also reposted Taron Egerton's message after the Rocketman actor decided to leave his accounts temporarily.
"Couldn't have it said it better myself!!! Count me in," Evans wrote. "Gonna take a little break. Much love everyone!"
Taron Egerton
In June 2023, Taron Egerton penned a lengthy post on Instagram and revealed he would be taking a break to make a commitment to himself. He also revealed how social media affected his ability to connect with his loved ones and focus on his work.
"I've gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result," he continued.
Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer's former beau, Darius Jackson, took a break from social media as users bombarded him with criticisms for shaming the Barbershop 2: Back in Business star for her outfit at an Usher concert.
"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he wrote on X, which left Palmer's fans fuming.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears does not know whether she should stay online or not.
The Oops!...I Did It Again hitmaker singer deactivated her Instagram page at least thrice already. In June, she left the platform ahead of her first wedding anniversary with her now-estranged husband Sam Asghari before doing it again in July after the release of her collaboration with Will.i.am, Mind Your Business.
Spears deactivated her account once more on Friday, September 15, after having a posting spree of her dance videos.