Social Media Blackout: 10 Celebrities Who Took a Break From Social Media in 2023

On January 31, Ed Sheeran put an end to his social media detox after years of taking a break. The Shape of You singer's accounts were unavailable until he came back this year.

In a video, he admitted to being inactive and that his account became home to boring posts. He then pledged to fans that he was officially back online after taking a hiatus following the completion of his new music video in November.

"Umm, the reason I'm making this video is, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life, so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't feeling like that," he continued.