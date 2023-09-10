Your tip
Chris Evans Secretly Married Alba Baptista in Intimate At-Home Wedding, Guests Had to Sign NDA

Source: mega
By:

Sep. 10 2023, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Captain America actor Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married over the weekend in an intimate Boston-area home ceremony on Saturday, September 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.

chris evans wedding
Source: instagram

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's wedding was "locked down tight."

According to Page Six, the wedding was "locked down tight." Guest were reportedly required to sign NDAs and turn over their phones to attend the ceremony.

An insider told the outlet that the 42-year-old actor and his 26-year-old bride only invited their closest family and friends, with some of the biggest names being Evan's Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor and the Luso-Brazilian actress were rumored to have started dating back in November 2022, when a source told outlets that the two had been dating for well over a year at that point.

“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” the insider told People at the time. “His family and friends all adore her.”

copy of untitled
Source: instagram

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been dating since at least 2022.

MORE ON:
Chris Evans
Once the news about their relationship got out, the couple were seen holding hands in Central Park and posting photos of one another on social media.

On an Instagram post where Baptista was promoting one of her upcoming films at the time, Evans slipped into the comments to share a flirty melting face and clapping hands emoji.

chris evans engaged proposed girlfriend alba baptista getting married
Source: mega

Chris Evans is most famously known for playing 'Captain America.'

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Evans and Baptista were looking at a few venues before ultimately deciding to have an at-home ceremony in the Boston, Massachusetts area.

"Chris is very attached to the idea of getting married near where he grew up," one source close to the Captain America actor told us. "They're looking at venues in Concord, Martha's Vineyard and current frontrunner Cape Cod, where he spent childhood summers and loves the idea of a wedding on the sand."

Source: radar

Baptista is best known for her role in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and has won a number of awards, including the European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and an award for Best Actress at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film Miami.

Evans has starred in over 50 films and TV shows throughout his career, most famously starring in seven Marvel films as the leader of the Avengers Captain America. He's also starred in several fan favorites, such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Knives Out.

