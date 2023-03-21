Chris Hemsworth & Wife Elsa Slammed By Fans Over Cruel Birthday Prank On Twin Sons

While celebrating with his brood at home, Hemsworth took to Instagram and gave a birthday shout-out to his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 9.

The photo featured the Thor star and his family around a birthday cake. As the proud dad stood with his hands on his hips, his wife placed her hand firmly on one of their son's heads and smashed his face into the cake.

"Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!!" Hemsworth captioned the post. "Hey mum I don’t like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla," the actor joked, adding, “'oh really son, what about now?' @elsapataky."