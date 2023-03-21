Chris Hemsworth & Wife Elsa Slammed By Fans Over Cruel Birthday Prank On Twin Sons
Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, were slammed by fans over a birthday prank they played on their twin sons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While celebrating with his brood at home, Hemsworth took to Instagram and gave a birthday shout-out to his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 9.
The photo featured the Thor star and his family around a birthday cake. As the proud dad stood with his hands on his hips, his wife placed her hand firmly on one of their son's heads and smashed his face into the cake.
"Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!!" Hemsworth captioned the post. "Hey mum I don’t like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla," the actor joked, adding, “'oh really son, what about now?' @elsapataky."
The photo instantly divided fans as many saw the prank as too aggressive for a child's birthday.
"Why people smash their kid’s face in the cake is above my understanding but whatever," read one comment on the post.
"Whhhyyyyy do people think this is funny," read another critic's take, as a third chimed in, "It’s so violent."
While many felt the image crossed a line, other fans simply saw the post as harmless fun.
"That is a proud dad stance right there," wrote one fan. Others defended the parents, commenting, "Violent? It’s a bit of play."
The controversial post came after Hemsworth revealed that he had a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's and was taking a break from acting.
The Aussie discovered the concerning genetic trait while he was filming Limitless.
In November 2022, the Marvel star shared that he was "eight to 10 times more likely" to develop the progressive disorder due to his DNA featuring two copies of the APOE4 gene.
"Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death,” Hemsworth confessed to Vanity Fair. “Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."