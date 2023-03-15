Chris Hemsworth Marriage Rocked By Drama As Wife Elsa Pataky's Business Collapses
Actress and model Elsa Pataky's skincare company that is part-owned by Hollywood star husband Chris Hemsworth has gone into administration, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Snakes on a Plane star's passion project, Purely Byron, collapsed and appears to be struggling to pay debts on time less than a year after its launch and releasing two collections.
Pataky embraced serving as the face of the brand, sharing her simple three-step beauty routine in a recent video posted to the company's official Instagram page.
Cameron Gray and Justin Holzman of DW Advisory have now taken the reins after being appointed as administrators to wind up the affairs of the company, according to documents lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
The company is nearly half-owned by BWX brands.
Hemsworth's Byron Bay 1st Management also has a 3.2 percent stake. Plus, directors Ido Leffler and Lance Kalish own slightly less than 25 percent each.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Pataky for comment.
As co-founder, Pataky worked closely alongside Jacqueline Rosen Weisz as chief executive and Kate Norbiato as brand director.
Purely Byron's website shared the story on how the skincare company came to be, detailing her 2014 move to Byron Bay, following which Pataky felt an "immediate connection to its beauty, community and spirit."
She was later introduced to some of the "native botanicals grown locally" and teamed up with other passionate creators keen to share their skincare knowledge.
In 2021, she said the company hit the ground running.
"This was the biggest year for us, testing products, finalizing designs, strategizing our launch. We also started building out the team," Pataky shared in an excerpt.
Last year, however, the brand had to weather claims that Purely Byron copy-catted another Aussie company.
Customers of Habitual Beauty said the two companies shared a similar color palette, packaging, and products.
Purely Byron refuted the claims, saying they were "inspired by nature" and did not imitate their brand, adding, "Part of our due diligence and research of the space was an exploration of the competitive landscape."