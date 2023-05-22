Chris Evans Rushing Summer Wedding to 'Dream Girl' Fiancée Alba, Couple 'Looking at Venues' to Exchange Vows
From superhero to super husband. Avengers star Chris Evans found his perfect match in "dream girl" fiancée Alba Baptista and RadarOnline.com has learned he's jumping at the opportunity to say I do.
Insiders said the stage is set for a romantic ceremony this summer in Evans' native state of Massachusetts, where he has been shacked up with the Portuguese actress since last year.
"Chris is very attached to the idea of getting married near where he grew up," one source close to the Captain America actor said. "They're looking at venues in Concord, Martha's Vineyard and current frontrunner Cape Cod, where he spent childhood summers and loves the idea of a wedding on the sand."
RadarOnline.com has learned they are potentially trying to lock down a late summer date after whittling down the guest list. "It just got too overwhelming, so now it's just family and closest friends," one spy spilled. "He can't wait to make Alba his wife."
Over the years, he was romantically linked to a bevy of beauties, including Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and Jenny Slate, but meeting Baptista in late 2021 "changed everything."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Evans for comment.
The Not Another Teen Movie star and his bride-to-be were spotted holding hands in November 2022, one year after the romance rumors sparked.
Just a few months ago, RadarOnline.com exclusively broke the news that Evans was ready to ditch bachelor life following a secret proposal in January.
"Chris has worked so hard at building a career and now he wants to hear the pitter-patter of little feet in his home — ideally, two or three kids," revealed a pal. "Happily for him, Alba is on the same page," the friend gushed.
Although they have kept their romance out of the public eye for the most part, Evans showed support to the Warrior Nuns actress' Instagram post about her film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which premiered in her home country of Portugal.