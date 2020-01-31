Both Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are from Massachusetts and wear that badge with pride (Evans even starred in a Super Bowl commercial having fun with the classic Boston accent). They also share an incredible and well-documented passion for animals of all shapes and sizes — particularly their canine BFFs. So it was no surprise that sparks flew when the pair met on the set of their film, Gifted.

They didn’t start dating right away, as Slate was still married. Yet as the Gifted press junkets and movie premieres approached, Slate finalized her divorce. When their film, which told the charming story of a single father (Evans) and his gifted daughter (Mckenna Grace), was set to hit the silver screen, romance blossomed.

Let’s go back to the beginning and chronicle the Jenny Slate and Chris Evans relationship timeline. From first meeting to first date, to romantic escapes and breakups, this is the definitive narrative of a Boston-centric love affair. Sadly, they are no more. But what are the details of the falling out and are they still friends? Read on.