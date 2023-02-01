Bye-Bye Bachelor Life: Chris Evans Planning Wedding To Girlfriend Alba Baptista After Secret Proposal Last Month — Sources
Chris Evans is allegedly giving up bachelor life and is ready to marry his Portuguese girlfriend Alba Baptista in the biggest wedding money can buy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Friends tattled that the 41-year-old Captain America actor popped the question to his 25-year-old leading lady last month and the couple is whipping up wedding plans.
"Chris loves the idea of ceremony — of pomp and circumstance in saying goodbye to his bachelorhood," said one pal. "He said he doesn't want to cut anyone off on the guest list. Even if it reaches 500 people, he's got enough money to foot the bill."
Evans has spoken in recent years about his desire to settle down, saying, "That's something I absolutely want: wife, kids, and building a family."
But before Baptista, his most serious girlfriend was comedic actress Jenny Slate, who split from Evans in 2018, saying she felt immense pressure dating someone so famous.
"Chris has worked so hard at building a career and now he wants to hear the pitter-patter of little feet in his home — ideally, two or three kids," revealed another pal.
The Avengers actor has found the right woman. "Happily for him, Alba is on the same page," the friend squealed.
Just days into 2023, Evans gave fans a rare glimpse into their private life, sharing a hilarious video of the loving couple scaring each other throughout the house.
The two began secretly dating in 2021, keeping their relationship under wraps from the public. In September 2022, the lid on their romance was blown wide open after PDA photos surfaced showing the two in Central Park.
"They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," an insider told People, adding they had been dating "for over a year and it's serious."
When he appeared on the magazine's cover after being named 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, Evans expressed his desire to settle down.
"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," he said.
"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he explained. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Evan's rep for comment.