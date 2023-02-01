Bye-Bye Bachelor Life: Chris Evans Planning Wedding To Girlfriend Alba Baptista After Secret Proposal Last Month — Sources

Friends tattled that the 41-year-old Captain America actor popped the question to his 25-year-old leading lady last month and the couple is whipping up wedding plans.

"Chris loves the idea of ceremony — of pomp and circumstance in saying goodbye to his bachelorhood," said one pal. "He said he doesn't want to cut anyone off on the guest list. Even if it reaches 500 people, he's got enough money to foot the bill."