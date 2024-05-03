Your tip
REVEALED: Donald Trump Spends $200 on 7 Pizzas, Personally Delivers to FDNY After Day 10 of Criminal Trial

trump pizza
Source: MEGA

The owner of Xeno's Pizza in Midtown Manhattan told us that Donald Trump ordered seven pies on Thursday.

By:

May 2 2024, Updated 9:25 p.m. ET

Donald Trump spent three figures on a stack of pizzas for the New York firefighters after the tenth day of his hush money trial in Manhattan, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The owner of Xeno's Pizza in Midtown Manhattan told RadarOnline.com that a Trump security team member picked up the pies around 5 PM ET on Thursday.

He said the ex-president ordered four cheese and three pepperoni pizzas, which totaled a little more than $200.

Trump then carted the stack of pizzas down to the firehouse and handed slices out to cheering members of the department in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

He told reporters after court proceedings wrapped that it had been a "long day," but he expressed being "very happy with the way things are going."

The embattled former president and 2024 presumed GOP nominee also called the case "election interference at the highest level."

donald trump goes off rant judge merchan new york hush money trial
Source: MEGA

Trump appeared in court for day 10 of the hush money trial before bringing the pies to members of the FDNY.

On Thursday, the court heard continuing testimony from Keith Davidson, the former lawyer of adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels alleged Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130k to keep quiet about a past affair.

The jury also heard audio secretly recorded by Cohen of himself speaking with Davidson and Trump, as the three allegedly discussed the details of the payment scheme, per the Associated Press.

Before the end of the hearing, prosecutors requested additional sanctions on Trump for violating a gag order imposed by the judge. The former president was fined $9k for contempt of court.

donald trump mocks sleepy crooked joe biden pause teleprompter blunder
Source: MEGA

The former president told reporters he was "very happy with the way things are going."

Donald Trump
When a reporter asked Trump about his reaction to Davidson's testimony, the former president said the judge "has me under an unconstitutional gag order"

“Other people are allowed to do whatever they want to us, and I’m not allowed, as a presidential candidate,” he complained.

He also ranted about the order before Wednesday's hearing, as RadarOnline.com reported, writing on his alternative platform Truth Social: "WE CANNOT LET THIS RADICAL LEFT, CORRUPT AND HIGHLY CONFLICTED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT JUDGE INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024 — THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY."

He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to make the alleged hush money payments.

Trump has made a few visits around Manhattan as he continues to promote his election campaign while fielding the fallout from his criminal cases. He stopped by a construction crew ahead of the trial last week, and a week before that, he visited a Manhattan Bodega where a man was stabbed to death.

Trump also has a history of treating crowds to pizza. He brought pies to firefighters in Iowa before the January presidential caucuses and gave slices to supporters at a Florida pizzeria last year.

He drew scrutiny, however, when he offered up a half-eaten slice to the group, asking, "Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten?"

