Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' Faces Calls for Boycott Over Joke Aimed at Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Critics are calling to boycott Ryan Gosling's new movie over a joke aimed at Amber Head and Johnny Depp.

May 2 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Ryan Gosling's new action comedy, The Fall Guy, is facing backlash before it even hits theaters due to a "joke" about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's tumultuous relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the movie doesn't come out until Friday, some fans saw a sneak peek of the film at advanced screenings — and they weren't happy about a line that critics claim makes light of domestic violence.

Critics accused 'The Fall Guy' of making light of domestic violence.

The scene that's sparked controversy features Emily Blunt and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who portray a director and movie producer.

The two women walk into an actor's trailer, which has been completely trashed. As the pair marvel at the destruction, Waddingham jokes, "It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here."

Fans expressed disappointment in Waddingham for saying the line.

While the line doesn't go any further — and there's no other mention of Heard or Depp in the film — critics blasted the line for joking about something as serious as domestic violence.

Online users have slammed the movie and expressed zero desire to watch the film after learning of the distasteful joke.

Others called the line 'unfortunate' to hear as they vowed to not see the movie.

"Hearing about the Amber Heard joke in The Fall Guy has just completely obliterated any interest I had in seeing it, even for Gosling in another comedic role," one X user wrote.

"I'm so disappointed in Hannah for saying the line. I get it's a character, but I always held her in such high regard so this is unfortunate to hear," another fan wrote.

Some even called for moviegoers to boycott the film. "So the fall guys (starring ryan gosling and emily blunt) has a joke where they make fun of the abuse amber heard suffered while she dated johnny depp. boycott this flop movie."

Another echoed, "Really?! Making light of Amber Heard's trauma? That's low, even for Hollywood. Won't support, hope others join,"

Heard wrote a 2019 article about domestic violence that sparked a defamation lawsuit from ex-husband Depp.

Heard and Depp married in 2015 but split just 15 months later. In 2019, their relationship resurfaced when the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post article she wrote about domestic violence.

While Heard did not specifically name Depp in the article, she wrote about the alleged abuse she experienced from childhood into adulthood. Depp sued Heard for $50 million in damages for defamation, to which Heard countersued for $100 million.

The lawsuits led to a dramatic televised trial that captivated and divided fans. The jury ultimately found Heard unable to substantiate her claims and awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The jury also found that Depp defamed Heard on one count and awarded the Aquaman star $2 million in compensatory damages.

