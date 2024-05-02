RFK Jr. is Not a 'Serious Candidate' and Needs to Get His Numbers 'Higher Before He's Credible,' Says Trump

Kennedy initially challenged Biden for the Democratic nomination before dropping out of the race and switching gears with his independent bid.

Trump said RFK Jr. would need to perform better if he wants to be viewed as a legit candidate, stating that he has "very low numbers, certainly not numbers that he can debate with."

"And he's gotta get his numbers up a lot higher before he's credible," Trump added. "But the numbers, the numbers that he's taking away, they say will be against Biden. I don't know. I'm not so sure. Could be a little bit against me, but I don't see him as a factor."