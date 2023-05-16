Johnny Depp Praised by Cannes Audience in First Movie Premiere Since Shocking Court Win Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was met with a standing ovation as he arrived for the premiere of his first film since being blackballed from Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come nearly one year after Depp won his $15 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, the 59-year-old actor arrived at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday to attend the premiere of Jeanne du Barry.