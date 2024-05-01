Donald Trump Criticizes New York's Lack of Law and Order After Leaving Criminal Hush Money Trial: 'It Should’ve Never Gotten to This'
Donald Trump trashed New York’s apparent lack of law and order after he departed his criminal hush money trial in Manhattan this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
Meanwhile, pro-Palestine protestors were demonstrating at Columbia University just blocks from where the ex-president’s trial was underway.
The NYPD was forced to engage the pro-Palestine protestors on Tuesday after the activists stormed the university’s Hamilton Hall and occupied the building.
Trump called in to Fox News on Tuesday night to discuss the Columbia University protests and the “great disservice” the anti-Zionist activists were doing for the country and world. He also blamed New York for the escalating protests.
“They’re doing a great disservice to the world, but they’re doing great disservice to our country,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Hannity on Tuesday night.
“But when you look at New York in a state like this, but look at other cities. It’s not a lot different,” he continued. “It’s frankly worse in some places than it is right now in New York.”
“And I think New York’s finest, New York City’s finest have been incredible,” the embattled ex-president said. “The way they – it’s not over yet, but the way they walked and the way they climbed through that window. They were not afraid of anything and it looked like they’ve got it, maybe clamped down.”
Trump then argued that “it should’ve never gotten to this” and that the NYPD should have stopped the anti-Zionist protestors before they took over and occupied Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall.
“But it should’ve never gotten to this,” Trump said, “and they should have done it a lot sooner than before they took over the building because it would’ve been easier if they were in tents rather than a building.”
Trump also claimed that the protestors committed “tremendous damage” at the New York City university because they were not stopped sooner.
Meanwhile, the 45th president accused Jewish politicians like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of “abandoning” Israel by not speaking out against the protests taking place across the country.
“I’m watching Jewish politicians abandon Israel, and I’ve seen it and you have seen it,” Trump said later in his call with Hannity. “Where is Schumer? Why isn’t Schumer speaking up?”
“He was always out there in front,” the former president added. “Because he’s looking at votes, I guess. And I guess he’s maybe looking at more votes than represent Israel.”
The NYPD ultimately stormed Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall on Tuesday night and cleared the building of protestors. Dozens of pro-Palestine protests continue to take place at colleges and universities across the nation.
Trump’s criminal hush money trial is scheduled to start again on Thursday following a one-day break on Wednesday.