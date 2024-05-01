GOP Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance Considered 'Top VP Contenders' to Run Alongside Donald Trump in November: Report
GOP Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance were said to be “top VP contenders” to run alongside Donald Trump in the race for the White House in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as ex-President Trump continues to consider possible running mates for his 2024 election ticket, sources close to the matter revealed that both Senators Rubio and Vance were “top contenders” for the spot.
But while Rubio and Vance were said to be at the top of Trump’s vice president running mate list, there was one problem – both Trump and Senator Rubio reside in Florida.
According to the Bulwark, the GOP was “thinking hard” about getting around the residency requirement should Trump choose Rubio as his running mate for November.
The 12th Amendment currently prevents the president and vice president from being from the same state when the states’ electors cast their ballots.
If the president and vice president were from the same state, like Trump and Rubio in Florida, then the pair could lose their Electoral College votes when the votes are officially cast on December 17.
Florida has 30 electoral votes – a whopping 11% of the 270 majority Trump would need to win the presidency and retake the White House later this year.
GOP insiders revealed how Trump acknowledged that Senator Rubio “has this residency problem.”
“Trump respects Marco, and if it wasn’t for the residency issue, Marco would probably get it,” one Republican insider told the Bulwark this week. “[Trump] is concerned about it.”
“[Trump] said Rubio’s people have a memo showing it’s not a problem, but I’m not sure he’s convinced,” the GOP source continued. “And he’s damn sure not moving.”
Also surprising were claims that Trump might make Rubio leave Florida and establish residency in another state to circumnavigate the 12th Amendment’s “favorite sons” clause – a move that Dick Cheney managed back in 2000 to run with then-Texas Governor George W. Bush.
“It is very hard for anyone to be able to sue and challenge the electors’ votes before the fact, because the candidate could always establish inhabitancy before the electors vote,” election law expert Derek Muller explained.
“And after they vote,” he continued, “it is really a matter for Congress to determine.”
Another problem that would arise should Trump choose Senator Rubio as his vice president running mate would be the fact that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could choose Rubio’s temporary replacement until the next senatorial election – something that Trump reportedly does not want.
“Trump doesn’t want Ron to get a Senate pick,” one Trump adviser said this week. “And if Trump really wants Rubio on the ticket, he’ll want to make sure Ron’s pick is as short-lasting as possible.”
Instead, Trump could potentially make Rubio resign from his role in the Senate and force a special election – a move that would prevent Governor DeSantis from choosing a replacement to fill Rubio’s role.
“If Rubio quits before his term is up in 2026, this makes it a special election for the unexpired balance of his term,” Florida election law attorney Mark Herron noted. “In my view, it is a special election because it is filling a vacancy out of cycle.”
As for Senator Vance, it is unclear how serious Trump is about possibly choosing him as his 2024 running mate.
“Every time Trump talks to me about Vance, he reminds me of how s----- J.D. was to him in 2016,” a GOP insider said regarding the Ohio senator.