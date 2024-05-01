GOP Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance Considered 'Top VP Contenders' to Run Alongside Donald Trump in November: Report

GOP Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance were said to be “top VP contenders” to run alongside Donald Trump in the race for the White House in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.

