Rumors of Melanie Griffith Wanting to Join 'RHOBH' Ruffles Castmembers' Feathers: Report
Movie star Melanie Griffith is reportedly warming toward a lucrative offer to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Source claim most of the the show's catty castmembers are already sharpening their claws because they fear the A-lister will steal their thunder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Working Girl babe, 66, has been single since divorcing screen stud Antonio Banderas in 2015. But spies claim hat hasn't stopped her RHOBH pal Kyle Richards from suggesting she make the leap to the Housewives franchise!
Tipsters claim Hollywood royalty Griffith — who's the daughter of Hitchcock heroine Tippi Hendren — would add spice to the Bravo series, which also includes Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley.
"Melanie's been thinking about it for a while — and the money's too good to turn down," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"Bosses have been trying to lure her for years, but she was too nervous. However, in recent months, she's gotten to know Kyle well — and Kyle's been so nice and that's helped change her mind."
According to the mole, the show could also liven up Griffith's ho-hum days and nights.
"She might meet a guy in the process and add excitement to her life, which has been predictable as of late," the tipster explained. "Everyone else seems to be having all the fun. This would help her to get out more."
Sources dished Griffith shared a laugh with Richards in 2022 when rumors first swirled about her joining the hit reality show.
While a pal reportedly believes the show doesn't plan to cast Griffith — and an NBCUniversal rep denied the outlet's report — the source snitched, "She's close to clinching a deal."
The insider noted, "She might have one slight problem that she's not yet aware of. It's winding up the other Housewives."
"They're afraid Melanie's going to get better plotlines," the mole added. "It's got them riled!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comments.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the RHOBH cast has gone through major changes since the end of the last season. Newcomer Annemarie Wiley was given the boot after just one season — and the show's first Asian American star, Crystal Minkoff, recently announced her departure from the show after three seasons as a main castmember.
Meanwhile, entertainment legend Bette Midler launched her own bid to join the Beverly Hills Housewives.
While Midler seemingly joked on X that she would make a great addition to the reality show, insiders claimed she wasn't totally kidding and apparently "really wants a spot."
"Even though she claims not to watch it, she's aware these ladies get paid a ton and she knows she could show them all a thing or two," the source added of Midler's alleged efforts.