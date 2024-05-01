Rumors of Melanie Griffith Wanting to Join 'RHOBH' Ruffles Castmembers' Feathers: Report

The Working Girl babe, 66, has been single since divorcing screen stud Antonio Banderas in 2015. But spies claim hat hasn't stopped her RHOBH pal Kyle Richards from suggesting she make the leap to the Housewives franchise!

Tipsters claim Hollywood royalty Griffith — who's the daughter of Hitchcock heroine Tippi Hendren — would add spice to the Bravo series, which also includes Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley.