'Time to Move On': Crystal Minkoff Will Not Be Returning to 'RHOBH' Season 14
Crystal Minkoff won't be holding a diamond on the next season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Minkoff, 41, will not be returning as a cast member on season 14 of the hit Bravo show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to an insider, Bravo producers felt it's time to part ways with the Los Angeles native, who joined the reality show in 2021.
"They don't want her back because they feel she has done all she can do on the show and she no longer has much to add to the drama, so another contract has not been offered," a source told the DailyMail.
The insider noted, "They appreciate her contributions to the show, and the parting is not ugly, but it just is time to move on."
As for Minkoff, the source revealed she's handling the decision to "move on" surprisingly well.
"She wanted to leave the show for a while, she is sick of all the fighting and hashing things out. It became like a never-ending rollercoaster for her," the tipster said. "Plus she wants to focus on her family away from the camera."
Minkoff has been married to director, animator and producer Rob Minkoff — who was frequently seen on the show — since 2007.
The couple share two young children together, son Max and daughter Zoe.
Minkoff became the first Asian American cast member to star the show when she was added in season 11. Though her storyline mostly took a backseat compared to other cast member's drama, she found her voice on season 13 when she sparred with newcomer Annemarie Wiley, who was also axed from the upcoming season.
The insider said in addition to wanting to focus more time on her family, Minkoff's anxiety has also increased.
"Sometimes she gets dizzy from all the weird vibes, it can be too much, it can make her feel not as grounded," the tipster explained. "Her entire family thinks it is time to back away."
The source added, "A recent trip to Japan calmed her down, it was nice to get away from the hectic pace."
The decision for producers to "move on" from Minkoff may not come as a surprise to some Bravo fans. In February, Minkoff hinted that she wouldn't be spending much time on the west coast as she plans to work on a "project" in the Big Apple.
"Rob’s working on a musical. So, we might go to New York for a little bit," Minkoff said at the time.