Annemarie Wiley Cut From 'RHOBH,' Complains Fans Never Got to See the 'Real Me'
It's a wrap for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Annemarie Wiley, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bravolebrity announced her departure after only one season in a statement shared on Thursday, revealing she "just got word" that she will not be returning to the show.
To say she is "disappointed is an understatement," Wiley added.
"I never auditioned for this show," the former athlete and nurse anesthesiologist shared via her Instagram. "The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season."
"I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played.' Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake," she continued.
Wiley reintroduced herself to fans, noting that viewers "never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story." The RHOBH alum told her followers that she is a "proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on [the] daily."
Annemarie said that she hoped for fans to see her overcome hardship with "losing my mother to lung cancer within weeks of taping, and my struggle with adoption trauma and what was going to be, and still will be, a new life journey for me to find my biological parents," all of which was taped but never shown.
"To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support," she concluded. "I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity."
- 'RHOBH' Newbie Annemarie Wiley's Husband Marcellus' Views On Transgender Athletes, Support For Candace Owens Exposed
- Dr. Jen Armstrong Confirms She Was FIRED From 'RHOC' & Puts Costars On Blast Over Non-Stop Drama
- Fired 'RHOD' Star LeeAnne Locken's 'Curse Worked', Ex-Bravo Star Celebrates News Show Will Not Return Next Year For Season 6
As we previously reported, Annemarie's husband, Marcellus Wiley, a former NFL star and ex-ESPN analyst, was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow Columbia University student back in 1994 in a lawsuit filed prior to last season's premiere. He denied the allegations.
"[Wiley's] actions were intentionally designed to cause plaintiff severe emotional distress or were taken with reckless disregard of the significant and/or substantial probability of causing plaintiff severe emotional distress," the lawsuit alleged.
It was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, giving a one-year window for sexual assault plaintiffs to submit their civil claims, regardless of the statute of limitations.
RadarOnline.com told you first that his accuser demanded the judge allow her identity to remain sealed due to him being a public figure with a platform and the "shame" she felt over the alleged incident.
This outlet later exclusively learned that Marcellus hired big-wig attorney Shawn Holley to fight off the claims.
In his video response to the allegations, he said they did "mess around," but did not have intercourse and that he plans to countersue for defamation.