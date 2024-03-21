Annemarie Wiley Cut From 'RHOBH,' Complains Fans Never Got to See the 'Real Me'

The Bravolebrity announced her departure after only one season in a statement shared on Thursday, revealing she "just got word" that she will not be returning to the show.

"I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played.' Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake," she continued.

"I never auditioned for this show," the former athlete and nurse anesthesiologist shared via her Instagram. "The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season."

The Bravolebrity announced her departure after only one season in a statement shared on Thursday, revealing she "just got word" that she will not be returning to the show.

Wiley reintroduced herself to fans, noting that viewers "never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story." The RHOBH alum told her followers that she is a "proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on [the] daily."

Annemarie said that she hoped for fans to see her overcome hardship with "losing my mother to lung cancer within weeks of taping, and my struggle with adoption trauma and what was going to be, and still will be, a new life journey for me to find my biological parents," all of which was taped but never shown.

"To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support," she concluded. "I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity."