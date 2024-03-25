'RHOBH' Season 14: Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Others Unaware of Potential Cast Shakeups
Annemarie Wiley is out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but her costars still don't know who will return for Season 14, or if there will be any newbies to replace her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Well-placed sources told this outlet that Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Minkoff have not been informed about any possible cast shakeups despite filming presumably being picked back up next month. A different insider familiar with production confirmed to RadarOnline.com that "casting conversations are ongoing and final decisions have not been made."
After Annemarie revealed that she was not asked back after her debut season, an insider shared with RadarOnline.com that several of her RHOBH cast members learned about her exit just like the rest of the world — online.
Our trusted source shared that Annemarie was the only cast member to learn her fate as of Friday.
Dorit addressed her former costar's exit.
"I'm sad for her," she told RadarOnline.com following Annemarie's news. "She's unhappy and sad about it," Dorit continued. "I feel for her." She believes Annemarie "will go on to do great things" after being fired from the hit franchise.
As this outlet reported, Annemarie revealed she was not asked to return to RHOBH after her first season. She seemingly blamed editors for not allowing viewers to see the "real" her, claiming she made a "rookie mistake" by harping on talking points allegedly fed to her by producers — like Sutton's esophagus.
"I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement," nurse anesthesiologist, married to ex-NFL star Marcellus Wiley, said in her announcement post.
Annemarie said she "never auditioned" for the show and was "thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season" as Kyle's friend following rumors her marriage to Mauricio Umansky was crumbling.
"I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played,'" she explained. "Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake. ... Contrary to what was shown on TV, I am not obsessed with the esophagus! LOL."
Annamarie said she was disappointed that viewers didn't see her real life on camera.
"It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid Black family unit and that ‘true Black love’ exists, even in Beverly Hills," she shared.
Annemarie added that she had hoped "my struggle with losing my mother to lung cancer within weeks of taping, and my struggle with adoption trauma and what was going to be, and still will be, a new life journey for me to find my biological parents" would have made the show.
"To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support," she said. "I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Bravo for comment.