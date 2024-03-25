'RHOBH' Season 14: Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Others Unaware of Potential Cast Shakeups

Annemarie Wiley is out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but her costars still don't know who will return for Season 14, or if there will be any newbies to replace her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Well-placed sources told this outlet that Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Minkoff have not been informed about any possible cast shakeups despite filming presumably being picked back up next month. A different insider familiar with production confirmed to RadarOnline.com that "casting conversations are ongoing and final decisions have not been made."