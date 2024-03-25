'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Reacts to Annemarie Wiley's One-Season Exit: 'I'm Sad for Her'

Article continues below advertisement

"She's unhappy and sad about it," Dorit told RadarOnline.com. "I feel for her." She explained Wiley "will go on to do great things" after being fired from the hit franchise. Annemarie revealed that she wouldn't be returning to RHOBH after her debut season last week.

Source: Bravo Dorit says she's "sad" for Annemarie.

Article continues below advertisement

The 41-year-old nurse anesthesiologist told fans, "I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement." Annemarie is married to ex-NFL player Marcellus Wiley and joined the cast for Season 13 as Kyle Richards' friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Annemarie said she made a "rookie mistake" by listening to producers.

Article continues below advertisement

"I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue, 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming," Annemarie shared. "I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season." The track and field star continued by insinuating producers were feeding her talking points — like Sutton Stracke's esophagus — and fans didn't get to know the real her.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played,'" Annamarie explained. "Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake. ... Contrary to what was shown on TV, I am not obsessed with the esophagus! LOL." Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Annamarie said she was disappointed that fans never got "a glimpse of my unique life story," claiming things about her were "taped but never shown last season." "What I am is a woman — a proud Black woman — who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband, who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on the daily," she wrote. "It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid Black family unit and that ‘true Black love’ exists, even in Beverly Hills."

Article continues below advertisement

Annamarie revealed she had hoped "my struggle with losing my mother to lung cancer within weeks of taping, and my struggle with adoption trauma and what was going to be, and still will be, a new life journey for me to find my biological parents" would have made the show. "To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support," she said. "I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo Filming for Season 14 of RHOBH is set to begin next month — but no other cast changes or additions have been announced.

Article continues below advertisement

Annemarie signed off by teasing we haven't seen the last of her. "As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper! I’m excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with," she said. "Until we meet again!" Filming for Season 14 of RHOBH is set to begin next month — but no other cast changes or additions have been announced. Annamarie's first, and only, season included Dorit, Kyle, Sutton, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Powered by RedCircle