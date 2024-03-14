Family Feud: Kathy Hilton Accuses Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky of Poaching Staff for Rival Agency

All is not hunky dory between the Hiltons and Kyle Richards' estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Kathy Hilton has accused her brother-in-law of giving her husband, Rick Hilton, one day's notice before he quit the lucrative Hilton & Hyland real estate agency to form his own rival brokerage and poaching their staff in the process.

Kathy spoke out about the decade-long bitterness over Umansky's alleged backstabbing move and the strain it has put on her family and her little sister's marriage. Kathy addressed the topic on Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. While Kathy didn't return to the show this season, she joined the women for the last installment of the three-part reunion, where she talked candidly about the family drama in light of Umansky's recent allegations that he "got kind of f----- by Hilton & Hyland."

Source: Bravo Kathy didn't hold back, accusing Kyle Richards' estranged husband of poaching their staff and giving them only a day's notice.

According to Kathy, Kyle's husband — who they took a chance on by giving him a job when he was at rock bottom — gave them one day's notice before he left their brokerage. The hotel heiress, 65, claimed Rick didn't care that Umansky was starting his own company but he allegedly told Mauricio not to take any of the Hilton & Hyland staff with him. Kathy said Umansky showed his true colors when he did the opposite, accusing him of poaching their employees.

Despite Kyle's estranged spouse opening The Agency 13 years ago, the wounds are still fresh on both sides. Kathy admitted it caused a major rift in her relationship with her little sister. She also admitted that things are still "funky" between herself and Kyle. While big sis Kathy was more than willing to throw Umansky under the bus on TV, Kyle wasn't so thrilled about the topic. She defended her partner of nearly 30 years against the accusations before shutting the discussion down altogether.

Mauricio Umansky reveals — for the first time — what led to the Hilton feud and the creation of The Agency.



Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premieres March 22 pic.twitter.com/zSd3PUw3mp — Netflix (@netflix) March 12, 2024

Umansky reignited the family tension when he spoke about the drama in a teaser for his Netflix reality show, Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, which returns on March 22. He claimed that he was brought in to be a partner at Hilton & Hyland but they "f-----" him.

Source: MEGA Kyle still had her ex's back, defending him before shutting down the topic altogether.

He continued by saying that Kyle was "100% supportive" of him leaving Rick's company to start his own despite knowing the stress it would cause on the family. Kathy and Rick's oldest daughter, Paris Hilton, 43, slammed her uncle after catching wind of the teaser and defended her dad.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press,” Paris commented on a Bravo fan account about the Season 2 teaser. “Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.”

Source: Instagram Paris Hilton came out swinging after catching wind of her uncle's comments about her father.

As for his union with Kyle, only time will tell. They confirmed their separation in July after 27 years of marriage. Umansky and Kyle even filmed the hard conversation they shared with their children about the split on RHOBH; however, her costars didn't feel she was being authentically open about their relationship or breakup.

