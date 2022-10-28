Chuck Schumer Hot Mic Exposed: Caught Telling Biden Dems Are 'In Danger' As He Talks Georgia Senate Race & Election Strategy
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's conversation with President Biden was captured on a hot mic, exposing an exchange of words they had on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Schumer gave an update to Biden on Thursday, informing #46 that they were in danger of losing a seat — which one wasn't said.
"But you know, it looks like the debate didn’t hurt too much in Pennsylvania as of today, so that's good … We're picking up steam in Nevada," continued Schumer as they discussed midterm elections, referring to Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's debate with GOP opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.
"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker ... But our early turnout in Georgia, huge. Huge," Schumer added.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is falling shortly behind GOP candidate Walker, according to the latest average of polls from RealClearPolitics.
As their conversation continued, Biden could be heard chiming in, "Barack's heading down there tomorrow," to rally for Warnock and Stacey Abrams as democrats try to retain control of the Senate.
In response to the audio, Justin Goodman, a spokesman for the majority leader, told NBC News, "Schumer believes the Democratic candidates will win."
On Friday, Schumer took to Twitter to comment on the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an intruder who broke into the couple's San Francisco home in the early hours this morning.
The intruder was reportedly confronted by Paul before attacking the 82-year-old with a hammer.
A spokesperson for the family said they are "grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Paul is expected to make a full recovery. The intruder is now in police custody.
"What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act," wrote Schumer. "I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery."