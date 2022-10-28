'Healer' Who Decapitated Her Friend And Dumped Her Body Sentenced To Prison. Here's For How Long.
A so-called "healer" who decapitated her friend and dumped her body is the first female in England to be handed a life sentence on television, Radar has learned.
Jemma Mitchell, 38, will serve at least 34 years in connection to the death of Mee Kuen Chong, 67. Chong was found dead at her London home in 2021. Judge Richard Marks KC handed down the sentence to Michell at Old Bailey while it was broadcast live.
It was only the second time that cameras have been permitted into an English criminal crown court for a sentencing. “I am driven to the conclusion that you are extremely devious,” Marks said. “There is the chilling aspect of what you did to and with her body after you killed her.”
Mitchell drove more than 200 miles to Salcombe, in Devon, two weeks after the killing and dumped Chong's mutilated body in the woods. According to the prosecution, Mitchell and Chong became friends through a church group.
Mitchell's motivation was money, according to the court. Chong had backed out of giving Mithcell 200,000 euros to repair her home, so Mithcell killed her and forged a will that would have allowed her to inherit much of Chong's wealthy estate.
“You have shown absolutely no remorse and it appears you are in complete denial as to what you did, notwithstanding what in my judgment amounted to overwhelming evidence against you," Marks told Mitchell.
“The enormity of your crime is profoundly shocking, even more so given your apparent religious devotion and the fact Deborah Chong was a good friend to you and had shown you great kindness.”
Mitchell, who is known as a self-styled healer and trained osteopath, denied any involvement in Chong's death. Chong's family watched the verdict virtually on Oct. 27, according to The Guardian.
Chong's sister, Amy Chong, said via a victim impact statement that she was "shocked and saddened" by the killing, which was "such a horrifying ordeal and tragic death." “We still do not understand how she died. Did she suffer? This mystery will haunt me forever,” she said.