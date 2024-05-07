Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Tiffany Haddish

'Do It Better': Tiffany Haddish Doubles Down and Claims Pro-Palestine College Protestors Are 'Not Effective'

tiffany haddish pro palestine college protests not effective
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Haddish doubled down on her controversial claims this week and argued that pro-Palestine college protests were not an effective way to create change.

By:

May 7 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Comedian Tiffany Haddish doubled down on her controversial claims this week and argued that pro-Palestine college protests were not an effective way to create change, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Haddish faced backlash for similar remarks made during a stand-up show in New York City over the weekend, the comedian repeated her claims during an interview with TMZ on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish pro palestine college protests not effective
Source: MEGA

Haddish faced backlash for similar remarks made during a stand-up show in New York City over the weekend.

According to Haddish, the pro-Palestine protestors at colleges and universities across the country “should protest for all of the places that are having genocide happen.” She also questioned why no pro-Black protests were being organized.

“I think if they are going to protest for one place, they should protest for all the of places that are having genocide happen,” Haddish charged on Monday. “How many Black people have to die before we can get a protest? Who built that damn college you are protesting at?”

“If you want to protest, protest,” she continued. “But if you really want to be effective and make change, go to Congress. Who makes the laws? Who makes the change?”

“You want to get to them people? Go become a lobbyist and go talk to them.”

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish pro palestine college protests not effective
Source: MEGA

“I think if they are going to protest for one place, they should protest for all the of places that are having genocide happen."

Meanwhile, Haddish also criticized the college protestors for “blocking” other students from receiving their education and being able to graduate – particularly after many students already missed their high school graduations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re at college and you are blocking other people who worked their whole lives to go to school,” the comedian said during her interview with TMZ. “They spent all these thousands of dollars to get educated and you are blocking them from going to class?”

Article continues below advertisement

“They’re not going to be able to graduate?” she continued. “Already most of them missed their graduation because of the pandemic, and now they’re going to miss it because you are protesting?”

Haddish concluded her remarks by telling the college protestors to “do it, but do it better.” She also suggested that the protestors should change their tactics and “go and talk to those in office” or “write a letter” demanding change.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish pro palestine college protests not effective
Source: MEGA

Haddish also criticized the college protestors for “blocking” other students from receiving their education and being able to graduate.

MORE ON:
Tiffany Haddish

“Do it, but do it better,” Haddish said. “Really be effective. Running around with a trash can shield, looking like you’re playing Dungeons and Dragons, is not going to change nothing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“But what will change is if you get your education, you get yourself in office, you go and talk to those people who are in office,” she concluded. “Be effective, say your peace, write a letter. Letters are powerful.”

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Haddish came under fire for similar remarks she made during a Netflix Is a Joke Festival event held over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish pro palestine college protests not effective
Source: MEGA

Haddish came under fire for similar remarks she made during a Netflix Is a Joke Festival event held over the weekend.

The comedian argued how there was “not genocide at the colleges” during her expletive-filled rant over the weekend. She also criticized the college protestors for “never working a day in their life.”

“I don’t give a f--- about that s---,” Haddish charged during her show over the weekend. “I never went to college; why would I care about college.”

Article continues below advertisement

“There’s no genocide at the college,” she continued. “I give a f--- about what’s going on, on the other side of the world, but why would I give a f--- about the college?”

“This the s--- I’m talking about, stupid m------------ at the college,” Haddish said after people in the crowd started to boo. “Ain’t never worked a g------ day in your life.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.