'Do It Better': Tiffany Haddish Doubles Down and Claims Pro-Palestine College Protestors Are 'Not Effective'
Comedian Tiffany Haddish doubled down on her controversial claims this week and argued that pro-Palestine college protests were not an effective way to create change, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Haddish faced backlash for similar remarks made during a stand-up show in New York City over the weekend, the comedian repeated her claims during an interview with TMZ on Monday.
According to Haddish, the pro-Palestine protestors at colleges and universities across the country “should protest for all of the places that are having genocide happen.” She also questioned why no pro-Black protests were being organized.
“I think if they are going to protest for one place, they should protest for all the of places that are having genocide happen,” Haddish charged on Monday. “How many Black people have to die before we can get a protest? Who built that damn college you are protesting at?”
“If you want to protest, protest,” she continued. “But if you really want to be effective and make change, go to Congress. Who makes the laws? Who makes the change?”
“You want to get to them people? Go become a lobbyist and go talk to them.”
Meanwhile, Haddish also criticized the college protestors for “blocking” other students from receiving their education and being able to graduate – particularly after many students already missed their high school graduations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You’re at college and you are blocking other people who worked their whole lives to go to school,” the comedian said during her interview with TMZ. “They spent all these thousands of dollars to get educated and you are blocking them from going to class?”
“They’re not going to be able to graduate?” she continued. “Already most of them missed their graduation because of the pandemic, and now they’re going to miss it because you are protesting?”
Haddish concluded her remarks by telling the college protestors to “do it, but do it better.” She also suggested that the protestors should change their tactics and “go and talk to those in office” or “write a letter” demanding change.
- Tiffany Haddish Georgia DUI Arrest: Prosecutors Demand 911 Call Be Entered into Evidence in Upcoming Trial
- Tiffany Haddish DUI Trial: Police Officers Set to Testify as Comedian Accuses Them of ‘Unlawful Search’
- ‘Pathetic’: Tiffany Haddish Slammed For Trip to Israel to See War With Her 'Own Eyes’ and Meet ‘Her Future Man’
“Do it, but do it better,” Haddish said. “Really be effective. Running around with a trash can shield, looking like you’re playing Dungeons and Dragons, is not going to change nothing.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“But what will change is if you get your education, you get yourself in office, you go and talk to those people who are in office,” she concluded. “Be effective, say your peace, write a letter. Letters are powerful.”
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Haddish came under fire for similar remarks she made during a Netflix Is a Joke Festival event held over the weekend.
The comedian argued how there was “not genocide at the colleges” during her expletive-filled rant over the weekend. She also criticized the college protestors for “never working a day in their life.”
“I don’t give a f--- about that s---,” Haddish charged during her show over the weekend. “I never went to college; why would I care about college.”
“There’s no genocide at the college,” she continued. “I give a f--- about what’s going on, on the other side of the world, but why would I give a f--- about the college?”
“This the s--- I’m talking about, stupid m------------ at the college,” Haddish said after people in the crowd started to boo. “Ain’t never worked a g------ day in your life.”