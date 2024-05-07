Drake's Team Cooperating With Authorities After Security Guard Was Shot Outside of His Toronto Mansion, Cops Obtain Video Evidence
Drake's team are working with authorities as they continue their investigation after a security guard working for the rap star was shot outside the gates of his Toronto mansion early Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The security guard remains in serious condition after being rushed to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, police said after being called around 2 AM to the intersection of Lawrence and Bayview avenue near the upscale Bridle Path neighborhood.
Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle during a press conference on Tuesday, but he did not share the number of how many individuals are believed to have been involved.
Krawczyk could not confirm if Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was home when the incident occurred.
"I can say that we've already collected some video evidence which captures the incident," he revealed, noting there are some quality issues making it more time-consuming to review.
Krawczyk went on to share that the footage is still being analyzed.
A motive is unclear and it's unknown if the security guard was the intended target, but Krawczyk said more details will be shared down the line. He also noted there would be an increased police presence in the neighborhood as authorities gather information.
While taking questions from reporters, Krawczyk would not comment on whether the rap feud with Kendrick Lamar was a factor in the investigation by Toronto police.
The shooting outside of Drake's mansion happened after a security guard was shot outside of a music executive's home in the Los Angeles area last week.
Amir Esmailian was revealed to be the music exec, best known as Cash XO and the co-founder of XO Records.
"The victim (M/B/37 years) was inside a guard shack when he heard several gunshots and discovered he had been struck. The suspects (3 M/NFD) fled from the location," according to police.
The incident took place on April 29 and officers responded to the 17000 block of Jayben Lane in Encino around 2:25 AM.
"I'm sure whatever happened here was captured on the security camera," area resident Kimberly told KTLA, describing the neighborhood as safe and affluent. "So that can unfortunately bring danger with it too."
Three suspects were allegedly involved in the shooting and all fled before police arrived.