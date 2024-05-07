Drake's Team Cooperating With Authorities After Security Guard Was Shot Outside of His Toronto Mansion, Cops Obtain Video Evidence

Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle during a press conference on Tuesday, but he did not share the number of how many individuals are believed to have been involved.

Krawczyk could not confirm if Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was home when the incident occurred.

"I can say that we've already collected some video evidence which captures the incident," he revealed, noting there are some quality issues making it more time-consuming to review.