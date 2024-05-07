Actor Tom Selleck, 79, Risks Losing 63-acre Ranch After 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation

Actor Tom Selleck recently expressed concerns about losing his 63-acre California ranch with the cancellation of his hit show Blue Bloods later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned. Selleck, 79, claimed that he could potentially lose his beloved ranch during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend.

The actor has starred in the hit CBS show Blue Bloods ever since it premiered in 2010. The network recently announced that the show would end later this year after an impressive 14 seasons. “You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” the Emmy winner said of his 63-acre ranch in Ventura County, California on Sunday.

“That’s always an issue,” Selleck continued. “If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!” Selleck reportedly purchased his ranch in 1988 shortly after leaving Magnum: PI in 1988. He previously spoke about his affinity for the 63-acre property during an interview in 2020.

“My relationships and my ranch keep me sane,” he said four years ago. “I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It’s a retreat.” Flash forward to this year and Selleck – who turned 79 in January – indicated that he had no plans to quit acting when Blue Bloods comes to an end.

“As an actor, you never lose – I don’t lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job,” the actor explained over the weekend. “I like the fact that there’s no excuses.” “You just go to work and you do the work,” Selleck continued. “And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it.”

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, CBS announced in November 2023 that Blue Bloods would end after its 14th season.

Selleck starred on Blue Bloods as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show’s launch in 2010. He released a statement shortly after CBS announced the show’s upcoming end last year. “For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York city, but also displayed the importance of family,” he said at the time.

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true,” Selleck continued, “and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.” Selleck also expressed hope that CBS would reverse its decision to cancel Blue Bloods and allow the hit show to return for a 15th season.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” he said on Sunday. “We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff.” “We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place,” he concluded. “So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

