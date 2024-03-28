Your tip
50 Cent Trolls Ex Daphne Joy After Bombshell Accusations in Explosive Diddy Lawsuit

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Rap artist 50 Cent shared a cryptic message directed at his ex Daphne Joy, who was named in an explosive $30 million lawsuit against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hitmaker, born Curtis James Jackson III, posted a photo of himself smoking a cigar by his Escalade as he stood under an umbrella while it rained, giving an inquisitive gaze to the camera.

cent post daphne joy accusations reaction diddy
Source: @50cent/Instagram

"I didn't know you was a sex worker, you little s-x worker. LOL," he captioned the Instagram shots with looking and laughing emoji on Thursday. "Yo this s--- is a movie."

50 Cent indirectly reacted to his former flame (real name: Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez) AKA "Daphne Joy" being mentioned in a complaint filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy in February.

Joy and 50 Cent share a child together after dating from 2011 to 2012. She welcomed their son in Sept. 2012.

diddy served beverly hills raid
Source: MEGA

Someone at Diddy's Beverly Hills home was served the legal documents days before the raid.

According to the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend.

Jones alleged that among those on payroll were Caresha Romeka Brownlee, AKA "Yung Miami" from City Girls and model Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, AKA "Daphne Joy."

He claimed they received a monthly fee to work as Diddy's sex workers. RadarOnline.com reached out to reps for Joy and Miami but did not hear back.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs
cent baby mama dragged into diddy harassment lawsuit
Source: Jaxon / MEGA

The model was name-dropped in an eight-figure sexual harassment lawsuit that the hip-hop mogul is facing.

Joy, meanwhile, has posted one clip that some fans are perceiving to be her response.

"Thank you God for your love," the OnlyFans creator wrote alongside a video of herself hiking.

50 Cent has since reposted news about the hidden cameras Combs allegedly used to film unsuspecting guests at his "freak-off parties," claiming he wants to buy the tapes ahead of the release of his Diddy docuseries.

cent post daphne joy accusations reaction diddy
Source: Fox News; @50cent/Instagram

An officer with the Department of Homeland Security spoke out shortly after homes associated with Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided earlier this week.

"We believe that there is a disturbing history of sex trafficking," the officer said. "We are responding to concrete, detailed, explicit allegations. This is not random. We didn't choose his name out of a hat."

"We became aware of certain allegations during the course of the civil suits against Mr. Combs," the officer added. "You have to understand that we didn't just decide on a whim to search his homes. A federal judge had to sign off. This isn't a witch hunt."

