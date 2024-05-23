Sean Kingston's House RAIDED: Singer MIA, Mother Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges

Sean Kingston's mansion in Florida was raided by cops on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. Law enforcement sources said the performer is a "target" in an ongoing criminal investigation while revealing that his mother, Janice Turner, was arrested and is now allegedly facing fraud and theft charges.

The Beautiful Girls singer was not home when a slew of Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, including SWAT team members, showed up in multiple vehicles. More than a dozen cops were seen in aerial images of his sprawling Southwest Ranches residence.

"People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother! ... My lawyers are handling everything as we speak," Kingston wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories.