Sean Kingston's House RAIDED: Singer MIA, Mother Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges

Source: MEGA

Kingston has yet to release a statement on the raid.

May 23 2024, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Sean Kingston's mansion in Florida was raided by cops on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. Law enforcement sources said the performer is a "target" in an ongoing criminal investigation while revealing that his mother, Janice Turner, was arrested and is now allegedly facing fraud and theft charges.

The Beautiful Girls singer was not home when a slew of Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, including SWAT team members, showed up in multiple vehicles. More than a dozen cops were seen in aerial images of his sprawling Southwest Ranches residence.

"People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother! ... My lawyers are handling everything as we speak," Kingston wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories.

Source: @seankingston/Instagram

Kingston spoke out after the raid and reports of his mother's arrest on Thursday.

It's unclear what led up to the raid but TMZ, which first reported the news, noted that he was sued back in February for allegedly not paying for a $150k entertainment system and the lawyer repping the company was present during the raid.

"Following an investigation that began in the city of Dania Beach, this morning, May 23, Broward Sheriff's Office Dania Beach District detectives along with members of BSO's Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT, served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches," authorities told RadarOnline.com. "This investigation is active and ongoing."

Attorney Dennis Card, who represents Ver Ver Entertainment, also gave a statement today and referenced the civil complaint.

"[Kingston] likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," Card said, according to NBC. "My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud."

"He's 100 percent a scammer, he's on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he's got judgements against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them," Card said. "This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean."

Source: 2011 RAMEY PHOTO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, including SWAT team members, were seen at his Southwest Ranches residence.

Before today's events, Kingston posted on his Instagram Stories that he was in Los Angeles for work, sharing that he would be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, next for the upcoming HEATWAVE event.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Kingston and Broward Sheriff's Office.

