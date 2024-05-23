David Miscavige Slams Leah Remini's Scientology Lawsuit, Calls Accusations of Harassment 'Meritless and False'
David Miscavige is fighting back against Leah Remini's harassment lawsuit. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Church of Scientology leader called her accusations against him "meritless and false." Miscavige charged he "never publicly responded" to any of the actress' alleged "attacks" nor did he react to her "hate speech," and, therefore, he believes she's not entitled to any damages from him.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Remini sued Scientology and Miscavige for alleged stalking, harassment, and defamation in August 2023, claiming they "have undertaken a campaign to ruin and destroy" her life and livelihood "after she was deemed a Suppressive Person and declared Fair Game by Scientology in 2013, when she publicly departed Scientology, a Suppressive Act as laid out by Scientology directives."
The King of Queens actress filed for a preliminary injunction, asking that the defendants in the lawsuit be prohibited from “harassing or attacking” her and her family members after church agents allegedly.
But Miscavige is now alleging Remini sued him "because certain persons, not Mr. Miscavige, responded to her hate speech."
"Although Mr. Miscavige has never publicly responded to any of Plaintiff’s attacks, Plaintiff named him individually in this action," the documents filed in Los Angeles court on Wednesday read. "The FAC alleges claims for civil harassment, stalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, tortious interference with contract and prospective economic advantage, defamation, defamation by implication, false light, and declaratory relief."
According to the church leader, Remini "has not alleged facts, nor can she prove any facts, entitling her to relief."
"Plaintiff alleges a series of nonactionable and constitutionally protected statements by persons other than Mr. Miscavige. Her claims are almost entirely barred by the First Amendment. The remainder are meritless and false. Plaintiff has suffered no damages," he alleged in the filing.
The documents showed that Miscavige is asking for a non-jury trial and expects the legal battle to go about 20 days. He also claimed that Remini's accusations that he "declined to meet and confer is untrue."
"Recently, the parties were discussing a potential stipulation to either take the CMC off calendar or continue it in light of the current stay in the case, when Plaintiff filed her inaccurate CMC statement," he charged.
RadarOnline.com has contacted Miscavige and Remini's attorneys for comment.
This outlet already told you — Miscavige was served Remini's lawsuit in February after the actress claimed she spent over $10k to track him down. She also submitted photos as evidence. The pictures obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the determined process server efforts to hunt down the Church of Scientology's leader before finally dropping the legal papers at a security guard's feet.
Miscavige's attorney, Jeffrey Riffer, claimed that the places the process server went were not locations where David lived or worked, and, therefore, Remini's team had not made “reasonably diligent” attempts to find the church leader — but the judge allegedly didn't see it that way.
After the judge's decision, Miscavige tried to get him tossed from the case.