CIA Blocked IRS From Calling Man Who's Bankrolled Hunter Biden Legal Fees as a Witness, Documents Show

Whistleblower Gary Shapley , a senior IRS investigator, claimed in testimony provided to Congress that former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf ordered him to drop Morris from the witness list in August 2021 after being "summoned" to the CIA's Langley headquarters for a meeting to discuss Morris.

According to an affidavit released by House Republicans on Wednesday, the CIA allegedly blocked the IRS from calling Hunter Biden 's benefactor Kevin Morris as a witness in their investigation into President Joe Biden 's troubled son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"AUSA Wolf stated that they were provided a classified briefing in relation to Mr. Morris and as a result we could no longer pursue him as a witness," Shapley wrote.

"Investigators probed AUSA Wolf, but since her briefing was classified and she was apparently sanitizing it to an unclassified form to share over an open phone line, she did not elaborate with more information," he continued. "She reiterated more than once that they were summoned to the CIA in Langley concerning Mr. Morris, and that because of the information provided there, he could not be a witness for the investigation."

"It is unclear how the CIA became aware that Mr. Morris was a potential witness in the Hunter Biden investigation and why agents were not told about the meeting in advance or invited to participate. It is a deviation of normal investigative processes for prosecutors to exclude investigators from substantive meetings such as this."