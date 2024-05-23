CIA Blocked IRS From Calling Man Who's Bankrolled Hunter Biden Legal Fees as a Witness, Documents Show
According to an affidavit released by House Republicans on Wednesday, the CIA allegedly blocked the IRS from calling Hunter Biden's benefactor Kevin Morris as a witness in their investigation into President Joe Biden's troubled son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Whistleblower Gary Shapley, a senior IRS investigator, claimed in testimony provided to Congress that former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf ordered him to drop Morris from the witness list in August 2021 after being "summoned" to the CIA's Langley headquarters for a meeting to discuss Morris.
"AUSA Wolf stated that they were provided a classified briefing in relation to Mr. Morris and as a result we could no longer pursue him as a witness," Shapley wrote.
"Investigators probed AUSA Wolf, but since her briefing was classified and she was apparently sanitizing it to an unclassified form to share over an open phone line, she did not elaborate with more information," he continued. "She reiterated more than once that they were summoned to the CIA in Langley concerning Mr. Morris, and that because of the information provided there, he could not be a witness for the investigation."
"It is unclear how the CIA became aware that Mr. Morris was a potential witness in the Hunter Biden investigation and why agents were not told about the meeting in advance or invited to participate. It is a deviation of normal investigative processes for prosecutors to exclude investigators from substantive meetings such as this."
- Hunter Biden Claims Photo of Him Doing Drugs Was Staged — Because He Smoked Crack Not Meth!
- Hunter Biden Accused of Blaming 'Shady' and 'Probably Illegal' Mexican Workers for Missing Handgun Incident in 2018
- Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris 'Completely Tapped Out' of Cash Ahead of First Son's Criminal Trials
Shapley said he repeatedly requested more information from Wolf but was ultimately unsuccessful.
"Although AUSA Wolf initially appeared to be receptive to facilitating a briefing for me on the information, she ignored multiple attempts by me to arrange the briefing," he said.
"Since obtaining this briefing was outside of my control, eventually I was forced to accept it would not happen. However, it served as yet another example of deviations from normal investigative processes in this matter."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hunter Biden was indicted last year on nine tax-related charges, including three felony and six misdemeanor offenses, alleging that he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2016. His trial, originally scheduled for June, has since been delayed until September.
Morris, a Hollywood entertainment lawyer, has loaned Hunter Biden over $6.5 million to cover legal fees, child support, and back taxes but is reportedly now "completely tapped out" of cash.