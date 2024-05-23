'Let It Play Out': Scottie Scheffler Charges NOT Dropped After Bombshell PGA Championship Arrest — 'We Have to Respect the Legal Process'
Authorities announced that they would not immediately drop the criminal charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler following his arrest outside the PGA Championship last week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come days after Scheffler, 27, was arrested and booked on four charges outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky on May 17, the Louisville Police Department confirmed that they would not immediately drop the charges.
Instead, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg vowed to “respect the legal process” and “let it play out.” Scheffler is currently scheduled to be arraigned on the charges against him on June 3.
“We are all looking to move forward,” Mayor Greenberg said during a press conference on Thursday. “But we have to respect the legal process. And that's what we are going to do.”
“We are going to let that play out,” Mayor Greenberg added.
The Louisville police also released a video from a nearby pole that captured a small part of Scheffler’s exchange with an officer on the morning of May 17.
The footage from the nearby pole showed that Scheffler was stopped by a police officer who appeared to hit the pro golfer’s car as Scheffler attempted to make his way into Valhalla Golf Club.
Another piece of dashcam footage released by the LPD on Thursday showed Scheffler being handcuffed and placed into the back of a nearby patrol car.
Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, released a lengthy statement shortly after Thursday’s press conference.
Romines insisted that the new developments in the legal matter “won’t impact [his] case at all” and that his and Scheffler’s position “is the same as it was last Friday” when the incident first unfolded.
“This won't impact my case at all,” Scheffler’s attorney said on Thursday. “Our position is the same as it was last Friday. Scottie Scheffler didn't do anything wrong, we're not interested in settling the case, we'll either try it or it will be dismissed.”
“It's very simple,” Romines continued. “All the evidence that continues to come out continues to support what Scottie said all along – this was a chaotic situation and a miscommunication and he didn't do anything wrong.”
“We're prepared to litigate the case if we need to,” Romines charged further. “If we don't need to, fine, but our position remains the same: It will either be dismissed or we'll go to trial. We'll let the process play out. “
Romines also vowed to stand behind Scheffler ahead of the golfer’s arraignment hearing next month.
“My role is to represent Scottie Scheffler and that's what I'll continue to do,” he said. “Nothing has changed since my comment last week: He didn't do anything wrong.”
The LPD also confirmed that the officer who arrested Scheffler, Detective Bryan Gillis, did not have his body camera on at the time of the incident outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scheffler was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic earlier this month.
The golfer was accused of "dragging" Detective Gillis with his car after failing to stop upon the detective's request. Traffic outside Valhalla Golf Club had come to a stop on the morning of May 17 after an individual was struck by a bus and killed.