Detective Involved in Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Hospitalized After Being Dragged by Golfer's Car

According to reports, traffic was backed up at the venue due to a fatal accident, which subsequently caused delays in getting players into the club. When Scheffler attempted to enter the club, he was reportedly stopped by police, who he thought were security staff.

When he continued driving, one of the officers attached himself to the golfer's vehicle and was dragged.

“Detective Bryan Gillis stopped the subject and attempted to give instructions,” the police report from the incident on Friday morning read. “Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground.”