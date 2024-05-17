Detective Involved in Scottie Scheffler's Arrest Hospitalized After Being Dragged by Golfer's Car
A detective was hospitalized and his uniform was allegedly "damaged beyond repair” after he was dragged along by golfer Scottie Scheffler’s car outside the PGA Championship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident happened early Friday morning at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where Scheffler was participating in the tournament's second round.
According to reports, traffic was backed up at the venue due to a fatal accident, which subsequently caused delays in getting players into the club. When Scheffler attempted to enter the club, he was reportedly stopped by police, who he thought were security staff.
When he continued driving, one of the officers attached himself to the golfer's vehicle and was dragged.
“Detective Bryan Gillis stopped the subject and attempted to give instructions,” the police report from the incident on Friday morning read. “Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground.”
“Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee,” the police report continued. “He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel.”
“Detective Gillis’ uniform pants, valued at approximately $80, were damaged beyond repair,” the report concluded.
Meanwhile, Scheffler was processed, detained, and charged with assault of an officer and reckless driving.
Scheffler returned to Valhalla Golf Club after jail and with just minutes to go before his tee time. He continued to play in the tournament.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a video of Scheffler’s shocking arrest went viral on social media early Friday morning.
The 27-year-old golf champ was overheard asking for help as he was placed in handcuffs and escorted away from the Louisville golf club in a police car.
Scheffler was later booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with felony second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.
The pro golfer was later met with cheers of "Free Scottie” when he teed off at approximately 10:08 AM.
Scheffler also broke his silence on the shocking incident in a lengthy social media post published shortly after he was released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Friday morning.
"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," the golf champ wrote on Instagram. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I was being asked to do.”
“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions,” he continued. "I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”
“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning,” Scheffler concluded. “It truly puts everything in perspective.”