Scottie Scheffler Met With Cheers at First Tee After Shocking Arrest as Serious Jail Time Looms
Scottie Scheffler was back at the scene of the alleged crime, teeing off at Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship on Friday hours after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, the world's number one golfer, 27, was handcuffed and thrown in the back of a cop car after allegedly ignoring what he believed was security staff and trying to gain access to the club.
Scheffler was taken into custody and booked at the Louisville Department of Corrections. He was released shortly after but charged with several serious charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer, which is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and $10k in fines.
The professional golfer was also hit with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.
Scheffler got himself in trouble with the law when he reportedly tried pulling around cops, who he thought were security staff, after they told him to stop.
- WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Arrested, World's No. 1 Golfer Begs for Help as He's Handcuffed and Thrown in Cop Car
- GOP House Rep. Rich McCormick Files for Divorce From Wife After Alleged Affair With House Rep. Beth Van Duyne
- Kevin Spacey's TV Return: Disgraced Actor Claims #MeToo Movement 'Swung Very Far in the Direction of Unfairness'
When he didn't, one of the officers attached himself to the Masters champion's vehicle. Scheffler allegedly continued driving another 10 yards before stopping. The officer reportedly grabbed at the car and tried to pull Scheffler out of the vehicle before the golfer opened the door. Once he did, the cop dragged him out, pushed him against the car, and placed him in handcuffs.
ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington captured the shocking video of his arrest.
In the clip, Scheffler was heard begging, "Can you please help me?" while being led away in cuffs and put in the back of the police car. Law enforcement was on the scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus while crossing the road in a lane for the tournament traffic.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines, told CBS News "never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle" and added that "we will litigate this matter as needed."
The golfer released a statement about his arrest on Instagram, saying it was a "very chaotic situation."
"There was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," Scheffler shared. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today."