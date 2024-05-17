Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Scottie Scheffler Met With Cheers at First Tee After Shocking Arrest as Serious Jail Time Looms

scottie scheffler
Source: MEGA

Scottie Scheffler was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club.

By:

May 17 2024, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Scottie Scheffler was back at the scene of the alleged crime, teeing off at Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship on Friday hours after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, the world's number one golfer, 27, was handcuffed and thrown in the back of a cop car after allegedly ignoring what he believed was security staff and trying to gain access to the club.

Article continues below advertisement
scottie scheffler
Source: MEGA

He was charged with several serious charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer, which is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and $10k in fines.

Scheffler was taken into custody and booked at the Louisville Department of Corrections. He was released shortly after but charged with several serious charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer, which is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and $10k in fines.

The professional golfer was also hit with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
  • But it was back to work for Scheffler after his release. He was met with cheers as he teed off, with his first shot going slightly right into the rough. Following his swing, fans immediately began to cheer for the best golfer in the world.

    • Scheffler got himself in trouble with the law when he reportedly tried pulling around cops, who he thought were security staff, after they told him to stop.

    Article continues below advertisement
    MORE ON:
    NEWS
    Article continues below advertisement

    When he didn't, one of the officers attached himself to the Masters champion's vehicle. Scheffler allegedly continued driving another 10 yards before stopping. The officer reportedly grabbed at the car and tried to pull Scheffler out of the vehicle before the golfer opened the door. Once he did, the cop dragged him out, pushed him against the car, and placed him in handcuffs.

    ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington captured the shocking video of his arrest.

    Article continues below advertisement

    In the clip, Scheffler was heard begging, "Can you please help me?" while being led away in cuffs and put in the back of the police car. Law enforcement was on the scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus while crossing the road in a lane for the tournament traffic.

    Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

    Article continues below advertisement
    scottie scheffler
    Source: MEGA

    The golfer released a statement about his arrest, saying it was a "very chaotic situation."

    Article continues below advertisement

    Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines, told CBS News "never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle" and added that "we will litigate this matter as needed."

    The golfer released a statement about his arrest on Instagram, saying it was a "very chaotic situation."

    "There was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," Scheffler shared. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today."

    Advertisement

    DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.