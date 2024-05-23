Steve-O Accepting Backup Offers on $1.8 Million Hollywood Hills Home After Being Flooded With Interest

Jackass star Steve-O isn't just popular on the screen. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the MTV daredevil is accepting backup offers on his three-bedroom, three-bathroom 2,398-square-foot Hollywood Hills property.

Steve-O — whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, 49 — will be getting at least his $1.799 million asking price as records show he accepted a contingent offer on May 14, just five days after he officially put the home on the market.