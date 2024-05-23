Steve-O Accepting Backup Offers on $1.8 Million Hollywood Hills Home After Being Flooded With Interest
Jackass star Steve-O isn't just popular on the screen. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the MTV daredevil is accepting backup offers on his three-bedroom, three-bathroom 2,398-square-foot Hollywood Hills property.
Steve-O — whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, 49 — will be getting at least his $1.799 million asking price as records show he accepted a contingent offer on May 14, just five days after he officially put the home on the market.
The listing advertised Steve-O as the owner of the "serene oasis amidst the bustling energy of Los Angeles." The home is atop a private hillside with unparalleled views of the city's night lights and provides an adrenaline meets luxury vibe.
The grand foyer is the first thing buyers will walk into, with the living areas featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and sleek finishes for an effortless but elegant style.
A chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a large island, and marble countertops make it a dream for any entertainer. The outdoor area features a sprawling terrace for the breathtaking sunset views. The master suite has a private balcony and spa-like ensuite for relaxation after a busy day.
"Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Hollywood history and live like a true rockstar in this iconic Steve-O estate," the listing touted. "Welcome to your own slice of paradise in the heart of the Hollywood Hills!"
Steve-O revealed he was selling his home earlier this month, vowing to move to Tennessee.
The funny guy revealed he'd be heading to the Volunteer State weeks ago due to California's crushing taxes. He wants to start a new life and bought a ranch, opting to move out of the Sunshine State to pay less brutal taxes.
