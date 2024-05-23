'This Is BS!': Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Breaks Down in Tears, Pleads for Dog and Threatens to Sue After DUI Arrest
Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was seen being cuffed and placed into a cop car after completing her field sobriety tests on May 20, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Newly released dashcam footage captured the moment she broke down in tears upon being taken into custody after a three-car collision in Goose Creek, South Carolina.
Dennis was heard stating that her arrest would be "ruining" not only her life, but her children's lives as well.
The Bravolebrity was charged with a DUI, said police who noted that she had "glossy eyes" when they approached.
According to statements from the other drivers, Dennis' vehicle hit one of the cars from the rear, causing it to collide with another vehicle in front of them while they were stopped at a red light.
RadarOnline.com obtained the police report in which an officer stated that he "noticed an unopened mini bottle of Fireball on the driver's side floorboard."
A brown dog bag was found on the floorboard and a pink tumbler cup sat empty in the center console, it was revealed. "I conducted a search of her brown dog bag and located several mini bottles of Fireball, some of which were opened and empty," the officer's report read.
Furthermore, there were "clues" from her field sobriety tests that led them to believe she was under the influence.
In the dashcam footage, Dennis denied wrongdoing. "Thanks for nothing," she said. "You didn't do a blood alcohol test. Maybe I don't have the best balance in the whole wide world."
RadarOnline.com learned that she later refused a breath test.
- Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Friends 'Concerned' After DUI Arrest
- Kathryn Dennis DUI Arrest: Officers Found Mini Bottles of Fireball in 'Brown Dog Bag,' Reality Star Refused Breathalyzer Test After 3-Car Collision
- 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Denies Role In Hit-And-Run That Allegedly Left Sheriff Deputy Injured
The former reality star told the officer that she knew all about run-ins with the law because her "ex is a felon," explaining that she only cares about the well-being of her kids.
"I want my dog!" Dennis could be heard tearfully pleading in the footage, refusing to let her pet be taken to the animal shelter. "He means everything to me! This is bulls---. I just want my dog to be OK."
Dennis then threatened to sue the police department over her arrest.
The Bravo star is set to appear in court next month on June 4.
Friends of Dennis told RadarOnline.com they are "concerned" for the SC alum.
She was a regular fixture on Southern Charm for 8 seasons before she announced her exit in 2023.
Dennis was last involved with authorities in South Carolina in Oct. 2023 when a vehicle registered in her name was involved in an alleged hit-and-run.
She was ID'd as a suspect after the SUV struck a school resource officer outside an elementary school, who required medical attention, after the vehicle "did not stop at the scene of the collision."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Dennis for comment but did not hear back.