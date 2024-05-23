Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was seen being cuffed and placed into a cop car after completing her field sobriety tests on May 20, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Newly released dashcam footage captured the moment she broke down in tears upon being taken into custody after a three-car collision in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Dennis was heard stating that her arrest would be "ruining" not only her life, but her children's lives as well.