Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Friends 'Concerned' After DUI Arrest
Kathryn Dennis' DUI arrest "surprised" her friends, with one pal telling RadarOnline.com that they are "concerned" for the ex-Southern Charm star after she was taken into custody for a three-car collision.
As this outlet reported, the 32-year-old was booked for DUI and driving with an open container by the Goose Creek Police Department on Monday night after a responding officer noted Dennis displayed "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person."
The insider shared they were "not happy" to hear about her latest legal troubles, adding they worry about the reality star given her history. RadarOnline.com broke the news — the former Bravo star was at the center of an investigation for an alleged hit-and-run in 2023, where she reportedly clipped and injured a sheriff's deputy working as a crossing guard at an elementary school.
Dennis was never arrested for the alleged incident.
Southern Charm fans will remember that Dennis lost custody of the two children she shares with her ex-boyfriend, former co-star Thomas Ravenel in 2016 after she tested positive for marijuana and went to rehab. The exes have been locked in a back-and-forth custody battle for years, with Ravenel reportedly getting full custody in 2023.
We reached out to Dennis for comment but never heard back.
RadarOnline.com obtained the police report of this week's arrest. The officer noted they "noticed an unopened mini bottle of Fireball on the driver’s side floorboard." A brown dog bag was found on the floorboard and a pink tumbler cup sat empty in the center console, per the paperwork.
"I conducted a search of her brown dog bag and located several mini bottles of Fireball, some of which were opened and empty," the officer's report read.
The report also showed that the officer conducted several field sobriety tests on the Southern Charm alum at the scene and there were "clues" that led them to believe she was under the influence.
RadarOnline.com further revealed that Dennis refused to take a breathalyzer. "Ms. Dennis was afforded the opportunity to provide a breath sample and refused," the police report stated.
The Bravolebrity later "admitted to drinking alcohol" but claimed it was "way earlier."
As of this post, Dennis has not addressed her arrest but she's due in court on June 4.