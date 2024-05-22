Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Friends 'Concerned' After DUI Arrest

Kathryn Dennis' DUI arrest "surprised" her friends, with one pal telling RadarOnline.com that they are "concerned" for the ex-Southern Charm star after she was taken into custody for a three-car collision.

As this outlet reported, the 32-year-old was booked for DUI and driving with an open container by the Goose Creek Police Department on Monday night after a responding officer noted Dennis displayed "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person."