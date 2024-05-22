'Both Candidates Are Trash': Charlamagne tha God Refuses to Voice Support for Joe Biden on 'The View'
Charlamagne tha God refused to voice support for President Joe Biden during a recent appearance on The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While pushing back on saying whether or not he would vote for the Democrat president, the SiriusXM radio host told the daytime talk show ladies that both Biden and Donald Trump are "trash."
Charlamagne appeared on Wednesday's edition of The View to promote his new book, Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks, though co-host Sunny Hostin quickly changed the subject to the upcoming presidential election.
Hostin pressed the radio host on why he was reluctant to publicly support Biden over Trump.
"Charlamagne, now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out," Hostin told her guest.
Charlamagne quipped back, "I didn’t say that. I never said I was sitting it out."
Hostin followed up, "So what are you going to do?"
The SiriusXM host admitted that he did plan on voting in November's election, but noted that he was going to focus on the "issues" rather than "individuals."
Once again, Hostin pressed Charlamagne on why he refused to endorse Biden.
"If I’m sitting here telling my listeners that you have somebody out there who is a threat to democracy, you have somebody who out who said they want to suspend the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election," Charlamagne said.
"You saw this person try to lead an attempted coup of this country, and I’m telling people that this guy’s a threat to democracy… There’s only two candidates out there so if I’m saying that about this individual, the choice is clear, right?"
Charlamagne then called out The View co-hosts for using the same tactic on past guests who refused to endorse candidates on the show.
"I’ve seen y’all do this on The View before," the SiriusXM host added. "I saw y’all do this to Killer Mike when he was on The View, and Killer Mike literally sat here and said, ‘Hey, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms, I supported Ralph Warnock, I supported Jon Ossoff… that’s your opportunity to say, clearly he’s talking about President Biden. Why do y’all need us to say this if we don’t feel comfortable saying it?"
Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, "It’s not that we need you to say it, but I think other folks need to hear."
The comedian added that it was harder to get "facts" to voters with current media and that Charlamagne's endorsement would help.
"The reality is I think both candidates are trash, but I am going to vote in November and going to vote my best interest and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy, so if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and defend democracy," Charlamagne replied.